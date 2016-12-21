Top 5 Moto Phones Under Rs 16,000 in 2016

Lenovo-owned Motorola's G series is one of the best-suited range of handsets for the Indian market.

The company offers decent and even premium experience at an affordable price. Also, Amazon.in is offering limited period discounts on the Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, and Moto Play smartphones along with various cash back and exchange offers.

Read more: Top 5 Apps for 2016 You Should Download on Your iPhone

We bring you the top five Moto phones under Rs 16,000 in India.

Moto M

Lenovo-owned Moto launched the Moto M on December 13 a starting price of Rs 15,999. This is the first all-metal Moto phone.

The Moto M is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor and comes in two memory options- 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for Rs 15,999 and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM for Rs 17,999.

Both the versions support up to 128GB microSD cards.

Moto G4 Plus

Moto G4 Plus was launched in June and it has a fingerprint sensor on the front and comes with a 16 megapixel rear camera.

Read more: Apple to Make iPhones, iPads, Macs in India Soon?

The G4 Plus features a 5.5-inch full HD display and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Moto G4

The Moto G4 appears like the G4 Plus from a distance but has different specifications. It comes with a 2 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM.

Moto G Play

Moto G Play was launched by Motorola in India at Rs 8,999. This sub-10K device from Motorola sports an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Read more: OnePlus to Make 3T Mobile Phones in India From Early 2017

The phone is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor with quad-core CPU backed by 2GB RAM.

Moto G Turbo

Motorola launched the Turbo Edition of its Moto G smartphone on last December.

The highlight of this new variant is that it includes a TurboPower charger, which gives users up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging.

The phone, however, bears almost the same specs as the regular Moto G.