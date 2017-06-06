Top 5 Selfie Android Smartphones Priced Under Rs 20,000

Selfies are here to stay, thanks to the latest trend of dual selfie cameras on smartphones. Chinese smartphone makers such as Vivo and Oppo have played a key role in the influx of selfie-centric phones in the Indian market.

It should be mentioned that decent selfie cameras were earlier restricted to premium smartphones only but, good selfie snappers have been accommodated in affordable smartphones too. We have curated a list of top five selfie-focused smartphones under Rs 20,000 to consider.

Gionee A1

Gionee A1 is the latest to join the bandwagon of selfie-focused devices and this one comes with a 16MP front snapper. Gionee’s A series line-up focuses on selfies and the A1 carries forward the legacy at a price of Rs 19,900.

Vivo V5 Plus

Vivo is known as a brand that has been focused on manufacturing selfie-centric smartphones and the V5 Plus qualifies as one such incredible smartphone. Its dual front cameras have been co-engineered with Sony to cater to the selfie-focused crowd.

Vivo V5 Plus has a 20MP front camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.0 aperture along with another 8MP camera to provide depth of field (DOF), especially for bokeh shots.

Oppo F1s

Oppo is another Chinese manufacturer that focuses on making selfie-centric smartphones. Oppo's F-series comprises smartphones what the company calls as 'selfie-experts' and after the F1 and F1 Plus, Oppo had launched the F1s at Rs 17,990.

Nubia Z11 Mini

Nubia Z11 Mini S features a good 13 megapixel camera on the front for selfies and has ‘miniS Fill Lighting’ to enhance photography in low light. The Z11 Mini S is available online for Rs 16,999 right now.

Vivo V5s

Vivo V5s is another great option for selfie lovers. Unlike the V5 Plus, this one features a less powerful MediaTek processor. The V5s features a 5.5-inch screen size and is topped with a 2.5D glass design with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

