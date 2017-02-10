Top 5 Xiaomi Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000

Otherwise largely an online exclusive brand, reports are doing the rounds that Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi is mulling over ramping up its offline distribution channels in India and is targeting about 25 per cent of its turnover from this segment.

Xiaomi's note series has been especially liked and is one of the best-suited range of smartphones for the Indian market.

Here is our selection of top five Xiaomi smartphones under Rs 10,000 in 2017.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Redmi Note 4 is Xiaomi's much-anticipated smartphone of the year and was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant. The Redmi Note 4 also comes in a 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM version that costs Rs 12,999 and a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM version is priced at Rs 10,999.

The Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, features a metal uni-body design with 151 x 76 x 8.3mm dimensions and weighs 165 gram. Don't miss: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review With Video: The Darth Maul Phone at Rs 9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

The Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime features a metal body with design lines pretty similar to the Redmi Note 3. The Redmi 3S Prime weighs 142 gram. The Redmi Note 3S Prime with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM costs Rs 8,999. Don't miss: Why You Should Buy The Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime Over The Redmi 2 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 3S Plus

What makes the Redmi 3S Plus is the fact that it was the maiden Mi smartphone to be available only in brick and mortar stores. Xiaomi Redmi 3S features a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP front snapper. It is backed by a 4,100mAh battery and supports 4G LTE and VoLTE and was launched at a price of Rs 9,499.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S

Xiaomi Redmi 3S is a budget offering available in two variants - a 16 GB ROM (with 2 GB RAM) and 32 GB ROM (with 3 GB RAM). The 2GB Ram variant of Redmi 3S was launched at Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

The Redmi Note 3 was one of the most successful smartphones to have been launched in India. The Redmi Note 3 comes in a uni-body metal design and is available in two variants - 16 GB ROM and 2 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM with 3 GB RAM; the two versions were launched at a price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

