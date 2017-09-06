Top 6 Budget Dual-lens Phones: Xiaomi Mi A1, Lenovo K8 Plus, Moto G5s Plus And More
Here are six affordable Android smartphones under Rs 20,000 with dual-lens camera.
The XIaomi Mi A1 is the first Android One device built by Xiaomi. (Image: News18)
With dual-lens camera modules becoming more affordable, Android smartphones in the mid-range segment are slowly adopting it. Going ahead, dual-lens rear cameras will gain more prominence in the budget range of Android smartphones as well. While mostly flagship devices are now offering dual-lens rear cameras, here are some affordable Android smartphones under Rs 20,000 with dual-lens camera.
1) Xiaomi Mi A1
The Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi phone in India to feature a dual-lens camera. And not forget, with Android One coming into the picture, the Mi A1 is also the first Xiaomi smartphone to flaunt stock Android operating system.
Xiaomi Mi A1 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) will be available for Rs 14,999 starting September 12 on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12PM. The phone will be available on offline stores as well along with Mi Home stores across India. Additional 200GB 4G data for Airtel subscribers free with the phone.
The Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixels telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom. The Xiaomi Mi A1 also offers iPhone 7 Plus-like Portrait mode to deliver that D-SLR like bokeh effect.
2) Honor 6X
The Honor 6X was launched in January this year for a price of Rs 12,999.This was among the first affordable smartphones to provide a dual-lens rear camera. The Honor 6X features an innovative dual-lens rear camera offering a wide aperture range (F/0.95-F/16). The main 12MP camera is responsible for the composition of the image while the 2MP camera helps to get depth of field information.
The smartphone is powered by a Kirin 655 boasting an octa-core architecture. The Kirin 655 packs four cores clocked at 2.1GHz and another four at 1.7 GHz. The device is also supported by 3GB RAM and a powerful i5 co-processor. The Honor 6X packs in a 3340 mAh battery.
3) Moto G5s Plus
The Moto G5s Plus sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 650 MHz Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB.
There is a 13-megapixel dual-lens rear camera with depth editing software, , f/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom (for photos), active viewfinder (recognizes QR codes and barcodes). In the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with a fingerprint sensor. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.
4) Coolpad Cool Play 6
Coolpad had recently launched its Cool Play 6 for a price of Rs 14,999. The device sports a 5.3 inch IPS display that comes with Full HD resolution. The highlight of the device is the dual-camera setup with a 13MP+13MP setup. The camera app is easy to use and you can shoot bokeh images with this one, but Coolpad renames it as SLR effect on the Cool Play 6.
Coolpad has made a 6GB RAM smartphone land under Rs 20,000 now as the Cool Play 6 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The processor used on the Cool Play 6 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC which is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. The device also comes with Android 7.1.1 that comes with Coolpad’s own Journey OS on top of it.
5) Lenovo K8 Note
The Lenovo K8 Note is powered by a 10-core Mediatek Helio X23 processor while the Moto G5s Plus runs a 8-core Snapdragon 625 processor. The dual-lens camera set-up of the Lenovo K8 Note comes with a 13-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The device primarily aims to offer bokeh effect and Lenovo claims “a depth of field of up to virtual DSLR-equivalent f/1.2.” It costs Rs 13,999.
6) Lenovo K8 Plus
The Lenovo K8 Plus for a price of Rs 10,999 offers a dual-lens rear camera module with 13-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor for to bokeh effect. The Lenovo K8 Plus offers a 5.2-inch Full HD IPS display and runs Android Nougat operating system. Powered by a Mediatek MT6757 Helio P25 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
Special mention
The Honor 8 has seen a drop in its price from Rs 29,999 to as low as Rs 18,999. The flagship Honor 8 is a lucrative deal for under Rs 20,000. Read the review to know more.
