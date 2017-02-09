Top Eight Tata Companies Helping Aerospace And Defence Sector in India

Eight Tata companies will exhibit their expertise and offerings in the Aerospace and Defence sector at the 11th Aero India – Asia’s premier air show – at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru from February 14 to 18, 2017.

This year, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Advanced Materials Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Titan Company Limited, Tata Steel (Specialty Steel business in Europe), TAL Manufacturing Solutions Limited and Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division are participating at Aero India 2017.

The participating companies of the Tata group offer end-to-end design to manufacture solutions, leveraging India’s technical workforce to deliver productivity gains to the global supply chain of leading Aerospace and Defence OEMs and Suppliers.

Below are detailed profile notes on each of the participating Tata companies at Aero India 2017.

• Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, is the strategic Aerospace and Defence arm of the Tata group. TASL group delivers in the areas like Missile Systems, Radar systems, command and control systems, aerospace and aero-structures.

As of now, TASL has multiple global aerospace programs in execution and more than 1700 highly trained resources to deliver on them.

• Tata Advanced Material Limited (TAML), a subsidiary of Tata Industries, TAML manufactures various composite parts for Space Applications, Structural Components, Engine Components, Personal and Vehicle Armour and Composite parts for various Industrial Applications for OEMs and Tier 1s.

TAML is the first company in India to be certified for NADCAP in Composite Manufacturing and is a supplier of Personal Armour products to Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India for the Indian Tri-forces (Army, Navy & Airforce).

The recently added recognition to TAML’s Domestic Defence Division is the winning of contract from Ministry of Defence to manufacture and supply 50,000 Bullet Resistant Jackets with 50% option clause to Indian Army.

• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) provides Engineering, IT, Consulting, Digital and BPS solutions and services to customers across the Aerospace and Defence value chain.

TCS Aerospace works as a part of OEMs, Engine manufacturers, Tier suppliers, Airline operators, Airports, Air Navigation Service Providers and MROs for over two decades.

Their engagement model of inclusive innovation addresses the complete spectrum of activities in large, complex environments, enabling joint innovation between the customer and TCS to collaborate on market making ideas.

TCS works closely with other Tata group companies in their global aerospace initiatives and has been able to transition aero structure assembly lines from global locations to India.

As the company claims, TCS is India’s first company in the Aerospace and Defence services, and the first to enable core BPS outsourcing for airlines.

• Tata Motors Limited is India's largest automobile company, as claimed by the company, with consolidated revenues of INR 2,75,561 crores (USD 41.6 billion) in 2015-16.

Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

Tata Motors is present across the military spectrum in mobility providing all the categories of vehicles catering to the specific needs of the Indian Armed Forces. It has supplied over 150,000 vehicles to the Indian military, para-military forces and has been a strategic supplier for the defence forces for over 70 years now.

The types of defence platforms supplied by Tata Motors are Combat Vehicles like Wheeled and Tracked Armoured Personnel Carriers, Wheel Armored Amphibious Platform (WHAP); Combat Support vehicles like Missile carriers, high mobility vehicle 6x6, 8x8, l0xl0, 12x12, bomb disposal vans, etc; Light Armoured vehicles like 4X4 Light strike vehicles, 4X4 Light Support Vehicles, Bullet-proof VIP vehicles, Tata Safari Storme 4X4 GS800; Logistics and utility vehicles like Troop Carriers, Ambulances, Water Tankers and other utility vehicles; upgrades and overhauls like the BMP upgrade.

Today, Tata Motors also supplies to the defence forces of other countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Tanzania, and to United Nations peace-keeping forces in conflict zones in Africa.

• Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (Tata Power SED) has a constant focus on research and development along with innovation.

Over the last four decades, it has had partnerships with MoD, Armed Forces, and DPSUs and DRDO. It has designed, developed and supplied defence systems to the Indian Armed Forces.

Tata Power SED’s contribution to the Armed Forces spans from Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP), Samyukta Electronic Warfare System, Arihant Nuclear Submarine Control Centre and airport modernisation for Air Force, to name a few.

Tata Power SED secured an order to supply the indigenously made Night Vision Devices to Border Security Forces. Also, its “Make in India” policy was visible in this year’s Republic Day Parade when Akash Missile System and Automatic Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) were at display.

The latter is an indigenous Gun System that has been developed in partnership with DRDO and has undergone preliminary tests in December 2016.

During the upcoming Aero India show, Tata Power SED will be displaying its indigenously developed strategic products in Electronic Warfare, Telecommunications, Critical Infrastructure and Border Management Systems inclusive of Command and Control S/W, Electronic Battle Field Surveillance Radar, Remotely Controlled Pan & Tilt EO systems and Unattended Ground Sensors and Optronics in addition to its Prototype Light Weight Remote controlled ICV (Infantry Combat Vehicle) Turret with an Active Protection and Laser Warning System.

Tata Power SED will also be displaying Self-Protection Suite including Laser Warning Sensors and Active Defence Controllers for Land and Air applications developed for an Export market.

• Tata Steel (Specialty Steel business in Europe) supplies high-integrity alloys to major commercial and military aerospace programmes around the world using bespoke supply chain solutions.

The key end users include Airbus, Boeing and Bell Helicopters. The company’s products, delivered as ingot, bar and cut pieces, are used in the production of engine components, landing gear, controls, aero structure and helicopter rotor components. A recent addition of a VIM furnace allows the supply of the highest purity metals and alloys for aerospace applications.

• TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd (TAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, is a private sector civil aerospace manufacturing company with over four decades of experience in serving automotive, heavy engineering, railways, and other sectors with manufacturing solutions. TAL’s Aerospace Business Unit is Tata group’s first dedicated Greenfield facility in aerospace manufacturing.

TAL is the only company in India to manufacture and supply Composites and Metallic assemblies to the latest technology aircrafts - Boeing 787 -9 and -10 Dreamliner with all relevant Boeing approvals in place.

TAL is also the sole supplier of metallic parts and sub-assemblies, through RUAG, for the Airbus A320 family.