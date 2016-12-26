Top Mobile Games Coming to India as 9Apps Ties up With Gameloft

9Apps, part of China-based Alibaba Group, on Monday announced partnership with digital and social game publisher Gameloft to distribute its most popular games in India.

Through this partnership, Gameloft users will be able to enjoy games like Asphalt Nitro, Real Football 2016, Dragon Mania Legends, Danger Dash and many more on the 9Apps platform.

"We are glad that leaders in the gaming industry like Gameloft are choosing our platform to popularise their games," said Ebrahim Popat, Country Manager, 9Apps, in a statement.

One of the most popular Android app marketplaces, 9Apps has more than 250 million monthly active users who generate over 800 million app distributions every month and 26 million app downloads every single day.

"This collaboration between two leaders will help the eco-system of the gaming industry to reach the masses, increase accessibility and provide superior gaming experience," added Ashish Gupta, Country Manager (India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka), Gameloft.

With 140 million monthly active users and five billion impressions available, Gameloft recently started its mobile advertising solutions aimed at delivering immersive mobile gaming experience combined with engaging advertising content.

