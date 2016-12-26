Top PC Trends: Display Innovation, AR, VR to Rule 2017, Says Lenovo

With numerous innovations being infused into the world of personal computers, display innovations will be a key feature that will drive customer satisfaction in 2017, leading tech company Lenovo predicted.

"The upcoming year will also see an abundance of convertible and detachable devices in the market as portability and versatility remain top of mind for PC users who are becoming more mobile at work and at home," the company said in a statement.

Analysts forecast PC-as-a-Service (PCaaS) will help PC vendors transform transactional sales into longer term and more profitable engagements by expanding their services portfolios bundled with PC sales.

The Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) gaming space is projected to explode as a trend in 2017.

"With over 50 different headsets already confirmed to be displayed at the "Consumer Electronics Show" (CES 2017) in Las Vegas next month, gaming systems are set to dominate the PC market," the statement added.

Internet of Things (IoT) will continue to leave an impression in 2017 as industry observers are already predicting "The Internet of Everything" to be a disruptive trend in technology for the year.

As far as the Indian PC market is concerned, Lenovo took the third spot with 17.5 per cent market share in the second quarter of 2016 and it grew by 27.3 per cent quarter on quarter over second quarter of 2016, International Data Corporation (IDC) said in November.

Tablet shipments in India grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter of 2016 owing to the preparation for the festive season.

"Lenovo stood at fourth place with 15.5 per cent sequential growth and Micromax retained its place in top five, although its shipments remained flattish over the previous quarter and 39 per cent year-on-year drop," IDC said in a statement.