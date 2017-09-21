Top Xiaomi Deals on Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival

Xiaomi has announced exciting offers for this festive season of Diwali on its wide range of smartphones, accessories and ecosystem products across partner platforms, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The sale is being conducted across Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Paytm mall, Mi.com, Mi Preferred Partner stores, Large Format Retailers and Mi Home stores. These offers will further enable Mi fans to get their hands on their favourite Xiaomi smartphone and ecosystem device at an attractive offer.The sale will be between 20 to 24 September and will offer deals on Redmi 4, Mi Max 2 (4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 32GB) along with Mi Router 3C, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Powerbanks and other audio accessories. Mi Band - HRX Edition will retail at Rs 1299 and Redmi 4A will be available on Amazon at Rs 5,999 onwards.Flipkart's sale will be between 20 to 24 September, and will offer deals on Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2's (4GB + 64GB), along with Mi Router 3C, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Powerbanks and other audio accessories. Mi Band - HRX Edition will retail at Rs 1299 and Redmi 4A (4GB + 32GB) will be available on Flipkart at Rs 6,999.Paytm and Tata Cliq will also offer discounts on Mi Max 2 (4GB + 64GB) between 21 to 24 September.All Xiaomi offline partners and Mi Home stores will have festive offers between from 24 September to 2 October across all Xiaomi smartphones and accessories. Mi.com Diwali with Mi sale will be between 27 to 29 September from 10:00 AM and will offer deals on all Xiaomi smartphones, ecosystem products and accessories.Raghu Reddy, Head - Online sales, Xiaomi India said, “The year 2017 has been a very successful journey for Xiaomi and during our 3-year journey, we sold more than 25 Million smartphones. Our product launches this year have been accepted widely and have gained an immense amount of interest from Mi Fans. After last year’s fantastic Diwali response where we sold more than 1 Million devices in less than 18 days, we have even bigger plans for our Mi Fans. We would like to make this experience count for them and continue to celebrate this year’s success with them.”1. Redmi Note 4 (3GB + 32GB); (4GB + 64GB) will get a price drop of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively and will be available for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999.2. Redmi 4 (3GB + 32GB); (4GB + 64GB) will get a price drop of Rs 500 and Rs 1,500 respectively and will be available for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499.3. Mi Max 2 (4GB + 32GB); (4GB + 64GB) will get a price drop of Rs 2,000 each and will be available for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively.1. State Bank of India - Extra 5% cashback on SBI debit and credit cards.2. Paytm – Flat Rs 400 cashback on Redmi Note 4 (all variants) when you pay using Paytm.3. Hungama Music & Play (Video) - Free Hungama Music (valid for 12 months) & Hungama Play (valid 3 months) with every smartphone purchase.4. Paytm Flights – Up to Rs 1,111 cashback on Domestic flight booking with every purchase made on mi.com5. Paytm flights cashback worth Rs 1111 with every purchase made on mi.com. The cashback is applicable once for tickets booked till 31 Oct 2017.Exclusively for Reward Mi users on mi.com, Mi Fans can redeem their tokens against discount coupons and F codes from 26 September 12 Noon to 27 September 10:00 AM. These discount coupons and F codes can be used to purchase Xiaomi products during Diwali with Mi sale.