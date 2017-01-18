SCORE

Toshiba in Talks to Sell Chip Business Stake to Western Digital

Toshiba in Talks to Sell Chip Business Stake to Western Digital
Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.

Toshiba said in a statement earlier that it had been considering various options for its memory business, including a spin-off, but that nothing concrete had been decided.

California-based data storage company Western Digital operates a NAND flash memory plant in the city of Yokkaichi in Mie prefecture with Toshiba.

