TRAI Issues Recommendations For Internet Telephony

The Indian telecom regulator on Tuesday released its recommendations on "Regulatory framework for Internet Telephony", which said this service can be provided by the access service provider to its subscriber who may be using the Internet or other access service, providers. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) should issue a clarification to the effect, the recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said."If DoT has a different understanding, the Authority recommends that the DoT may issue an amendment to access service licences so that Internet Telephony service is un-tethered from the underlying access network," the statement said. It said the quality of services (QoS) on Internet Telephony may be left to the market forces. "The service providers must inform QoS parameters supported by them for Internet Telephony so that the subscribers can take an informed decision. The Authority shall review the decision regarding mandating QoS to Internet Telephony service providers at the appropriate time," it added.Internet Telephony can be deemed to be a subset of Voice over IP, in the sense that, when voice is carried over an IP network it can be termed as Voice over IP. The TRAI recommendations said the mobile numbering series should be used for providing Internet Telephony by a service provider. "Telecom Service Providers (TSP) should be allowed to allocate same number to the subscriber both for cellular mobile service and Internet Telephony service," it said.The regulator recommended that the licensees should comply with all the interception and monitoring related requirements as specified in the licence as amended from time to time for providing Internet Telephony. The Authority recommended that the access service providers providing Internet Telephony service may be encouraged to facilitate access to emergency number calls using location services; however, they may not be mandated to provide such services at present.