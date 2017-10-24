TRAI Issues Recommendations on Approach Towards Sustainable Telecommunications

Aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of the sector, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday issued recommendations on the approach towards sustainable telecommunications. "While the contribution of the ICT (Information & Communication Technology) sector to the global carbon footprint is low compared to other sectors like transportation and construction, it nevertheless contributes a noteworthy share and increasingly so with growing reach of the telecommunications network," the consultation paper said.By 2020, ICT is expected to account for about 3 percent of global Green House Gases (GHG) emissions worldwide. "Global warming" and "Climate Change" are now recognized as the key challenges facing humanity and are recognized as the prime concern across the globe. One of the main reasons for the climate change is the enhanced emissions of heat-trapping or Green House Gases (GHGs) arising from the activities of humankind in an increasingly industrialized and globalizing world," the paper said.It sought a recommendation from stakeholders on how to measure the accuracy level of the carbon footprint of a telecom service provider (TSP). "The accuracy level of the carbon footprint should be taken as adequate based on the self-certification by the TSP. No independent third-party audit of the Carbon Footprint is recommended in the current scenario," the paper said. It said the report of carbon footprint should be submitted annually within 45 days after March 31 of every year. The first report of the carbon footprint for the base year 2011-12 as per revised formula should be submitted within three months from the date of issue of the directions/ instructions by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).The paper also suggested a formula to calculate the carbon footprint. It said: "The TSPs should voluntarily adopt the Renewable Energy Technology solutions, energy efficient equipment and high capacity fast charging storage solutions etc. to meet the target for reduction of carbon footprint."