TRAI Permits Special Data Vouchers With 365 Days Validity

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released the Telecom Consumers Protection (Tenth Amendment) Regulations, 2016 permitting special data vouchers with longer validity of 365 days.

The present regulatory regime allows telecom service providers (TSP) to offer data services in the form of special tariff vouchers either exclusively or in combination with other tariff items with a maximum permitted validity of 90 days, an official statement here said.

"Requests were received in TRAI seeking longer validity of data-packs primarily to address the concern of marginal consumers of wireless Internet who prefer lower denomination data packs with longer validity," the statement added.

