Trak N Tell Launches Open Platform GPS Tracking Device - Trakpod For Rs 10,499
With the 'Live Vehicle Tracking' enabled on the device, users can see the movement of their vehicle in real-time via Trak N Tell app.
Trak n Tell has launched Trakpod in India. (Image: Trak n Tell)
Domestic vehicle telematics technology startup Trak N Tell on Monday launched open platform GPS tracking device "Trakpod" at Rs 10,499 with lifetime subscription. The company had earlier launched "Intelli7+", a vehicle security system with features like security alarm and live tracking. "Trakpod" works as a supplement to "Intelli7+".
With the 'Live Vehicle Tracking' enabled on the device, users can see the movement of their vehicle in real-time via Trak N Tell app. Users can also set up a limit and get an instant alert on the app every time the car goes above that limit. The device also helps to find vehicles in giant parking lots. "'Trakpod' will also lay impetus on the engine and vehicle health, which is a largely ignored aspect otherwise," said Pranshu Gupta, Founder and CEO, Trak N Tell, in a statement. The device offers a web application programme interface (API) that is used by customers to integrate vehicular data into their enterprise resources planning (ERP).
"Trakpod" will be available across online and offline stores from October 10 in 2G variant.
