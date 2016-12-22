Truecaller Introduces 'Call Me Back' Feature on Its Android App

Truecaller in a new update on Android app has introduced Call Me Back (CMB). This new addition takes the existing “availability” feature to a whole new level of aiding the last mile call completion.

Call Me Back (CMB) ensures that at any given point of time, when one user tries to reach another user from their Android smartphone and gets to see if the person they had called is either busy, non-reachable or the call getting rejected for some reason, there is a suitable and smart alternative to close that call positively in very immediate future.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Six Months Review: Still The Champion Android Flagship

Recently, BankBazaar.com announced a tie-up with Truecaller – the Swedish smart-calling app. With this association, BankBazaar users can now log on to the platform through their Truecaller credentials instead of Facebook or Google for a quick and frictionless registration experience.

Also read: Nokia vs Apple: Nokia Sues Apple For Infringing 32 Patents

For banks and financial companies partnering with BankBazaar, this means applicants whose applications they receive are vetted twice over – once by Truecaller and once by Bankbazaar – so that only genuine customers reach them.