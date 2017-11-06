Turkey Opens First Humanoid Robots Factory

Turkey's has opened the first human-like robots factory in the central Anatolian province of Konya. The AkinRobotics Factory, established by AkinSoft software company, has started mass production of humanoid robotics, AkinSoft Board Chairman Ozgur Akin announced at the inauguration ceremony, Xinhua news agency reported."Ada GH5, the new generation of human-robots, will be programmed for use at shopping malls, theatres, airports, hospitals, and even at homes," Akin was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu Agency. The robots are able to process what they hear, speak, smell and can use the internet. AkinSoft launched robotics laboratories in 2009 and started model production in 2011 after a series of research and development activities.The company has invested at least 20 million Turkish liras ($1.13 million) for the robot project.