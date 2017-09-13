Twitter Announces Over 35 Video Content Deals

Twitter on Wednesday announced over 35 collaborations with enterprises for premium live and in-stream video content offerings at its "All That Matters" Business2Business2Fan event here. The deals that covered various sports, news and entertainment segments will bring hundreds of hours of exclusive videos, live original programming, live games and events to the micro-blogging platform."Live is at the core of Twitter. In Q2, we streamed over 1,200 hours of live premium content globally from leading brands across sports, e-sports, news and entertainment," said Matthew Derella, Global Vice President, Revenue and Operations, Twitter, in a statement. ARIA awards, Filmfare, International Cricket Council, Riot Games and many other events will feature live and in-stream video programming on Twitter.The announcement included extensions of existing global live deals and brought new premium video content on Twitter to advertisers in Asia Pacific. The company rolled out in-stream video advertising in the region starting with Australia.