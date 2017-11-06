Twitter Censors 'Bisexual' Hashtag, Apologises to Users

Twitter which updated its policies last week to fight abuse in an efficient way has come under fire for censoring LGBTQ terms like "bisexual" on its platform. According to The Verge on Monday, while updating its policies, the micro-blogging website also censored the "bisexual" hashtag under its adult content rules. The biggest updates on the platform included abusive behaviour, self-harm, spam and related behaviours, graphic violence and adult content.Angry Twitterati posted against the move. "If you search #bisexual and click on photos or news there are no results. This is bi-erasure. @Twitter has done this. We exist," tweeted one user. The updates last week were part of revamping to Twitter's policies surrounding online abuse. Reacting to the latest controversy, Twitter posted: "We've identified an error with search results for certain terms. We apologize for this. We're working quickly to resolve & will update soon".Earlier in October, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said that the social media platform would take a more aggressive stance in its rules and its enforcement of them. Dorsey, in his announcement which was a response to the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest, said that the platform would develop new rules for things like unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorify violence.