Twitter Elevates Taranjeet Singh as Country Director for India

Microblogging platform Twitter on Wednesday said it has elevated Taranjeet Singh as its Country Director for India.

Singh was earlier leading the charge for sales and marketing support for Twitter's advertisers in India.

In his new role, Singh will lead the Twitter India team by driving an integrated business strategy and spearheading cross-functional collaboration, Twitter India said in a statement.

He will also focus on accelerating Twitter's audience and revenue growth in this "key growth market", it added.

India is among the world's fastest growing social media markets. It is already among the largest markets for companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Google.

While Twitter does not give country-specific user numbers, it counts India among its top five audience markets globally.

Twitter, which allows users to engage with peers, corporates and government using 140 characters, has over 319 million users globally.

Recently, Twitter had launched a lighter version of its platform - Twitter Lite-- for users in India, ahead of other markets like Indonesia and Philippines.

"Investing in our Indian management team now is a strong vote of confidence that we believe in the strategic importance of India and that our local business growth strategy is successful," Twitter Managing Director Asia Pacific Maya Hari said.

Before joining Twitter, Singh was sales director, South Asia for BBC Advertising. Prior to BBC, he held various positions at Outlook Publishing.