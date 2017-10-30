Twitter Fights Revenge Porn With New Restrictive Policy

In an apparent attempt to crack down on revenge porn, Twitter has introduced a new policy that states that no one can post or share "intimate photos or videos" of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent. While some forms of consensual nudity and adult content are permitted on Twitter, sharing explicit sexual images or videos of someone online without their consent is a violation of the Twitter Rules, failure to adhering to which may result in the temporary locking and/or permanent suspension of an account.Earlier this year, Twitter was under fire for its slow response to naked photographs that were distributed by Rob Kardashian of his former girlfriend, seemingly without her consent, TechCrunch reported on Saturday. The photos circulated on the site for thirty minutes before they were taken down.Twitter's definition of "intimate media" includes content captured with a hidden camera that may involve "nudity, partial nudity, and/or sexual acts"; images that are sometimes called 'creepshots' that involve a user being able to see genitalia, buttocks, or breasts of another person; images or videos captured in a private setting and not intended for public distribution; and any other images or videos that may be deemed private."We will suspend any account we identify as the original poster of intimate media that has been produced or distributed without the subject's consent. We will also suspend any account dedicated to posting this type of content," Twitter warned.