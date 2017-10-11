Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Twitter Launches 'Happening Now' Feature For New Users

"Happening Now" will highlight groups of tweets about a topic -- starting with sports -- and will expand to other areas like entertainment and breaking news, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

IANS

Updated:October 11, 2017, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Launches 'Happening Now' Feature For New Users
Twitter Launches 'Happening Now' Feature For New Users (Reuters)
Twitter has launched a new feature called "Happening Now" that will showcase newcomers on its platform tweets about events. "Happening Now" will highlight groups of tweets about a topic -- starting with sports -- and will expand to other areas like entertainment and breaking news, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday. "Feel the roar of the crowd, no matter where you are. We're rolling out a new way to see what's happening now, starting with sports! Available on Android and iOS starting today," Twitter posted.

The new feature is similar to Twitter Moments. But Moments are curated stories showcasing the very best of what's happening on Twitter, customised to show users current topics that are popular or relevant so they can discover what is unfolding on Twitter in an instant. Moments are also often more visual, featuring images and videos, like Instagram's "Stories". Last year, Twitter updated its home page for logged-out users so they could see various categories like news, sports and entertainment.

Watch Video: Samsung Frame TV First Look | A 4K UHD TV That Transforms Into Art


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES