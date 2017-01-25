Twitter Launches Republic Day Emoji

Micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday launched a Republic Day emoji that will be available till January 27.

The emoji design is an interpretation of the Indian tricolour which will appear after the hashtag in the Tweet.

"We are thrilled to give users a new way to join in the public conversation on Republic Day," said Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy and Government, Twitter India, in a statement.

Users across the world can now be a part of the Republic Day emoji celebration by using the hashtags #RepublicDay or #HappyRepublicDay or #RepublicDay2017 when composing a Tweet.

The hashtag activation is also available in Indian languages.