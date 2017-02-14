Twitter Launches Stickers for Valentine's Day

Micro-blogging site Twitter has launched special Valentine's Day #LoveHappens stickers that represent various symbols of love for people to express their emotions in a fun way.

Last year, people tweeted the word "love" more than 2.5 billion times globally. And now, a special emoji for Valentine's Day, which falls on February 14, has been developed that appears when #LoveHappens and Valentine's Day related hashtags are used while composing a tweet, read a statement from Twitter.

Here's a list of most "hearted" tweets related to love in 2016:

* Cricketer Virat Kohli supports actress Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli's (@imVkohli) tweet in support of actress Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) was also the most hearted tweet, in addition to being the 'golden tweet' of 2016 in India. He encouraged his fans and critics, who attributed his outstanding performance in the ICC World T20 to their break-up, to be compassionate.

* Superstar Salman Khan's complicated bromance with "Dangal" star Aamir Khan: Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) compared Aamir Khan's (@aamir_khan) "Dangal" to his own blockbuster "Sultan" after his family saw "Dangal" and thought it was better. Salman admitted that although he loves Aamir personally, he hates him professionally.

* Superstar Rajinikanth congratulates PM Narendra Modi for demonetisation move: Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) showed his love for his country when he declared the birth of a new India after Modi's demonetisation measure to curb black money and terrorism in the country.

* Actor Akshay Kumar tweets in support of the Indian soldiers: Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) spoke his mind with his video message expressing pride and support for the Indian soldiers. He emphasised on the importance of making Indian soldiers feel safe and valued, as we are safe, due to their sacrifice and duty towards our nation.

* Actor Vijay's opinion on Jallikattu: Tamil star Vijay (@actorvijay) expressed his love for his culture when he shared a heartfelt message with his fans on Jallikattu being the pride of Tamil Nadu, using the hashtag #JusticeforJalikattu.