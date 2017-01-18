Twitter Mimics Vine; New Feature Loops Short Videos
Twitter launches new features that mimic Vine. (Image: Reuters)
Vine may be dead, but parent company Twitter has developed a new feature that mimics the short-looping video experience.
The new Twitter feature now automatically loops all videos under 6.5 seconds, including videos saved from other apps like Snapchat.
Vine shut down Tuesday.
A new, low-maintenance app called Vine Camera will completely replace the Vine app January 17.
Fans can continue creating videos and posting them to Twitter using the Vine Camera.
