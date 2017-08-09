Twitter May Bring 'Night Mode' to Desktops
This mode gives a dark user interface (UI) to the desktop website, making late-night tweeting easier on the eyes.
Twitter May Bring 'Night Mode' to Desktops (photo for representation, image: News18)
After rolling out 'Night Mode' feature for smartphones earlier this year, Micro-blogging platform Twitter may soon bring it to desktops. The 'Night Mode' has been seen on the desktop in select users' accounts, 9To5Google reported on Wednesday.
This mode gives a dark user interface (UI) to the desktop website, making late-night tweeting easier on the eyes. The feature can be accessed by clicking on the profile photo and then the 'Night Mode' tab at the bottom of the pop-up menu.
However, there has been no formal announcement by the company so far. According to the report, the feature may soon be rolled out to all users after testing.
Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Review | Is Big Always Better
This mode gives a dark user interface (UI) to the desktop website, making late-night tweeting easier on the eyes. The feature can be accessed by clicking on the profile photo and then the 'Night Mode' tab at the bottom of the pop-up menu.
However, there has been no formal announcement by the company so far. According to the report, the feature may soon be rolled out to all users after testing.
Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Review | Is Big Always Better