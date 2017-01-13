Twitter on Red Carpet For 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017

Micro-blogging website Twitter on Friday announced that users can catch behind-the-scene moments at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 on Twitter's Periscope 360.

They can also interact and share special moments with celebrities at the red carpet via Twitter Video and Twitter Mirror.

Twitter will also launch custom emoji and four stickers for the event that will take place in Mumbai on January 14.

"We will showcase exciting content from the awards so that they can get a real-time insider's view and experience being a part of the event," said Viral Jani, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Twitter India, in a statement.

Starting from Friday till February 13, Bollywood fans can engage, interact and join the conversation around the Jio Filmfare Awards with the custom emoji.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Twitter to create exclusive content ahead of the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 for a worldwide audience," said Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media that owns Filmfare.

