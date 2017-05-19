Twitter Partially Back Online After Over 30 Minutes of Global Outage

Twitterfinally seems to be back online after a downtime of over 30 minutes across the globe. But several users are still not able to Retweet posts. The outage affected some parts of India, mostly Mumbai after New Delhi and Bengaluru. Japan was the worst hit globally. The outage lasted at least for 35 minutes. In the US, users based out of San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Boston appears to be hit the most.

Users were greeted by messages like "Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon." The outage occurred across all platforms, Windows, iOS and Android.

Twitter is yet to officially acknowledge the server outage. However, the company had announced on May 17, that it would be updating privacy controls along with new data controls.

(Developing...)