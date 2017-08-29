Twitter Partners Media Agencies to Launch Digital Education Programme
The collaboration with the biggest agencies in Asia Pacific and the world will provide media agency professionals with exclusive access to Twitter's arsenal of solutions and global advertising tech leaders.
Twitter on Monday launched a new media agency programme named "#TweetToTheTop", dedicated to young media executives. Eleven agencies from global media and advertising networks including Dentsu, GroupM, IPG and Omnicom would participate in the initiative in five nations of Asia Pacific that includes India, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Australia.
More than 60 per cent of agency leads still have challenges measuring ROI (Return On Investment) on social media marketing and more than 35 per cent are challenged on tying social to business goals, says an eMarketer worldwide report. Considering the increasing integration of social and digital into everyday lives especially in Asia Pacific, Twitter is leading the first digital education programme dedicated to helping media agency professionals navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex landscape.
#TweetToTheTop aims to entice young media planners and executives from the five markets to showcase their best work using Twitter solutions. The collaboration with the biggest agencies in Asia Pacific and the world will provide media agency professionals with exclusive access to Twitter's arsenal of solutions and global advertising tech leaders.
The top 25 among them will compete to have their work entered into "The Cannes Festival of Creativity" in July 2018.
