</iframe<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <style>.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}</style><div class="tag"> <ul><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/#tweettothetop.html">#TweetToTheTop</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/digital-education-programme.html">Digital Education Programme</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/twitter.html">twitter</a></li></ul> <span id="pub_date" class="update_date"></span> <script>var pub_art_date = '<strong>First Published:</strong> August 29, 2017, 8:51 AM IST';$('#pub_date').html(pub_art_date); </script></div></div> </div><div class="fadeout"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="readMore mobile_ad">Read full article</a><script> $(document).ready(function(){ if (!navigator.userAgent.match(/Android/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/webOS/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/iPhone/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/iPod/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i) && !navigator.userAgent.match(/Blackberry/i)) { $('#outbrains').html('<div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="http://www.news18.com/news/tech/twitter-partners-media-agencies-to-launch-digital-education-programme-1503693.html" data-widget-id="AR_1" data-ob-template="News18"></div>'); }else{ $('#outbrains').html('<div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="http://www.news18.com/news/tech/twitter-partners-media-agencies-to-launch-digital-education-programme-1503693.html" data-widget-id="MB_1" data-ob-template="News18"></div>'); } }); </script> <div id="outbrains"></div> <script type="text/javascript" async="async" src="https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js"></script> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div class="wrapper"> <div id="vuukle_div1503693" data-article-id="1503693" class="mnone"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="nxStory">Next Story</a> <div id="wapadros320x50" class="mobile_ad"></div><script language="JavaScript"> VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT = '{ "rating_text": "Give a rating:", "comment_text_0": "Leave a comment", "comment_text_1": "comment", "comment_text_multi": "comments", "stories_title": "Top Comments" }'; VUUKLE_COMMENT_BOX_HIDE = true; OVERRIDE_VUUKLE_URL = 'http://www.news18.com/news/tech/twitter-partners-media-agencies-to-launch-digital-education-programme-1503693.html'; invokeVuukleComments($("#vuukle_div1503693"),"807373cb-b024-4073-8d81-b23afdf31d29","Connection, Close","Twitter Partners Media Agencies to Launch Digital Education Programme","en","1000","001d42","",VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT); </script> <div class="edas-box shre-icon"><a href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/twitter-partners-media-agencies-to-launch-digital-education-programme-1503693.html&t=Twitter Partners Media Agencies to Launch Digital Education Programme" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sficon.gif" alt="facebook" title="facebook"/></a><a href="http://twitter.com/share?text=Twitter+Partners+Media+Agencies+to+Launch+Digital+Education+Programme&url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/twitter-partners-media-agencies-to-launch-digital-education-programme-1503693.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sticon.gif" alt="Twitter" title="Twitter" /></a><a href="https://plus.google.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/twitter-partners-media-agencies-to-launch-digital-education-programme-1503693.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sgicon.gif" alt="google" title="google" /></a><a target="_blank" class="spy" onclick="window.open('https://web.skype.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/twitter-partners-media-agencies-to-launch-digital-education-programme-1503693.html&lang=en-US&flow_id=e67bffb7-d317-4577-8528-e9cc76e80b38&source=button','_blank','toolbar=no,scrollbars=yes,resizable=yes,width=305,height=665');" href="javascript: void(0)"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/ssicon.gif" alt="skype" title="skype" /></a><a href="whatsapp://send?text=Twitter Partners Media Agencies to Launch Digital Education Programme - http://www.news18.com/news/tech/twitter-partners-media-agencies-to-launch-digital-education-programme-1503693.html" target="_blank" class="wapp"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/wappicon.gif" alt="whatsapp" title="whatsapp"/></a></div></div><div class="reaction_wrap mnone" style="height:300px; overflow-x:hidden; margin-top:10px; display:none"></div></div></div> <div class="section-blog-right resRightSide"><div class="add" id="rightad300x600"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="rightad300x250_3" class="add-small"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="vwal-rhs"><h2 class="title vspacer10">Video Wall</h2><figure><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/meet-the-cbi-judge-jagdeep-singh-who-sent-rapist-gurmeet-ram-rahim-to-jail-1503667.html" class="vwall-icon-rhs" title="Meet The CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh Who Sent Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim To Jail"></a><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/meet-the-cbi-judge-jagdeep-singh-who-sent-rapist-gurmeet-ram-rahim-to-jail-1503667.html" title="Meet The CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh Who Sent Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim To Jail"><div id="ipadcodelivetv34"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/300x250/jpg/2017/08/DERA-HERO-JUDGE-PKG.transfer.jpg" title="Meet The CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh Who Sent Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim To Jail" alt="Meet The CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh Who Sent Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim To Jail"></div><h2 class="video-wall">Meet The CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh Who Sent Rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim To Jail</h2></a></figure></div><div class="mobile_ad"><div id="mobileAdsnative320x340"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div> <style>.fon-box{padding:20px 0}.fon-box h2{padding-bottom:10px;font-size:22px;color:#101010;font-weight:700}.fon-box ul{border:1px solid #eee;padding-bottom:0 10px;list-style:none}.fon-box ul li{padding-bottom:12px;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;border-bottom:0;position:relative}.fon-box ul li:first-child{padding-top:5px}.fon-box ul li img{float:left;padding:4px 10px 0 0}.fon-box ul li a{color:#000}.fon-box ul li span a{color:#787878;font-size:12px}* html .clearfix{height:1%}.clearfix:after{content:".";display:block;clear:both;visibility:hidden;line-height:0;height:0}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss-hover.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.vwall-icon-rhs,.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{position:absolute;top:35%;left:40%;width:65px;height:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon-hover.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwal-rhs{position:relative;width:100%} </style> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div id="rightad300x250" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both"></div><div class="live-tv"><h2 class="title vspacer">Live TV</h2><div class="cls"></div><div id="livetv"><div id="playerContainer" style="display:block; position:relative;width:100%;height:250px"> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://vidgyor.com/live/vidgyor_midroll_cnn_news18.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> if(typeof VIDGYOR!=='undefined'){ VIDGYOR.loadPlayer(true); } </script> </div><div class="cls"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="mnone"><div class="fon-box"><h2>Recommended For You</h2><ul><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/game-of-thrones-season-7-finale-dragons-emerge-as-the-ultimate-warriors-1503259.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/GOT7.jpg" alt="GoT Season 7: Dragons Emerge As The Ultimate Warriors" title="GoT Season 7: Dragons Emerge As The Ultimate Warriors"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/game-of-thrones-season-7-finale-dragons-emerge-as-the-ultimate-warriors-1503259.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">GoT Season 7: Dragons Emerge As The Ultimate Warriors</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/triumph-street-scrambler-first-ride-review-more-capable-more-fun-details-price-features-bonneville-1502907.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/Triumph-Street-Scrambler-Feature.jpg" alt="Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review: More Capable, More Fun" title="Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review: More Capable, More Fun"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/triumph-street-scrambler-first-ride-review-more-capable-more-fun-details-price-features-bonneville-1502907.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review: More Capable, More Fun</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/buzz/game-of-thrones-season-7-finale-cerseis-lie-jon-daenerys-union-5-game-changing-moments-from-the-finale-1503117.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/game-of-thrones.jpg" alt="GoT Season 7 Finale: 5 Game-Changing Moments From The Last Episode" title="GoT Season 7 Finale: 5 Game-Changing Moments From The Last Episode"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/buzz/game-of-thrones-season-7-finale-cerseis-lie-jon-daenerys-union-5-game-changing-moments-from-the-finale-1503117.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">GoT Season 7 Finale: 5 Game-Changing Moments From The Last Episode</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/tech/apple-iphone-7-plus-vs-samsung-galaxy-note-8-0-the-race-to-top-dual-camera-smartphone-spot-1501227.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/Apple-iPhone-7-Plus-vs-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-8-Dual-Camera-Comparison.jpg" alt="Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0: The Dual-Camera War" title="Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0: The Dual-Camera War"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/tech/apple-iphone-7-plus-vs-samsung-galaxy-note-8-0-the-race-to-top-dual-camera-smartphone-spot-1501227.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0: The Dual-Camera War</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/i-dont-wish-to-die-and-abandon-my-mother-1495993.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/shreya-2.jpg" alt="I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother" title="I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/i-dont-wish-to-die-and-abandon-my-mother-1495993.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother</a></li></ul></div></div><div style="clear:both;"></div><style>.cls{clear:both; height:0;}#livetv { margin-top:10px;}</style><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="add-small"> <div id="rightad300x250_2" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both;"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="insticator-container"><div id="div-insticator-ad-1"></div><div id="insticator-embed"></div><div id="div-insticator-ad-2"></div><script data-cfasync='false' type="text/javascript">Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-1");Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-2");Insticator.load("em",{id : "39931828-67fc-4892-a9d0-0730ef9f24f6"})</script></div> </div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1503777"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1503755"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1503741"></div></div><div class="content-add vspacer" id="ads728x90_Footer"></div></div><script> function responsive1(){var i=jQuery(window).width();768>i&&(jQuery("#reactions-top ul").addClass("slider"),jQuery(".boottom-list ul").addClass("promoted")),$(".slider").bxSlider({mode:"vertical",startSlide:0,pager:!0,controls:!1}),$(".promoted").bxSlider({minSlides:2,maxSlides:4,startSlide:0,slideWidth:140,slideMargin:5,moveSlides:2,infiniteLoop:!1,hideControlOnEnd:!0,auto:!1})}$(window).load(function(){}),$(window).one().resize(function(){}); $(document).keydown(function(e){ if (e.keyCode == 39) { $('span.article_nxtarrow').trigger('click'); } else if (e.keyCode == 37) { $('span.article_pvrarrow').trigger('click'); }});$("#diqusWid").click(function() { $('html,body').animate({ scrollTop: $(".reaction_wrap").offset().top}, 'slow');});</script><script>$(document).ready(function(){$(window).scroll(function(){var o=$(".tag").position().top,n=$(window).scrollTop();o-=400,n>=o?$(".fly-ad").hide():$(".fly-ad").show()})});</script><script>if(adsId300x600_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x600', adsId300x600_1);}if(adsId1242x600){ getAdsScripts('expando', adsId1242x600);}if(adsId728x90_Footer){ getAdsScripts('ads728x90_Footer', adsId728x90_Footer);}if(adsId728x90){ getAdsScripts('headerAds728x90', adsId728x90);} if(adsId300x250_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250', adsId300x250_1);} if(adsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_2', adsId300x250_2);}if(adsId300x250_3){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_3', adsId300x250_3);}if(wapAdsnative320x340){ getAdsScripts('mobileAdsnative320x340', wapAdsnative320x340);}if(adsId875x35){ getAdsScripts('adsdiv875x35', adsId875x35);}if(adsId1x1hovver){ getAdsScripts('webad1x1hovver', adsId1x1hovver);}if(wapAds3D_Banner){ getAdsScripts('3d_ads', wapAds3D_Banner);}if(wapAdsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_2', wapAdsId300x250_2);}if(wapAdsId300x250_ROS){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_Ros', wapAdsId300x250_ROS);}if(wapAdsidoop1x1){getAdsScripts('wapoop1x1', wapAdsidoop1x1);}if(wapAds320x285_Native){ getAdsScripts('wapAds320x285_Native', wapAds320x285_Native);}if(adsId148x33){ getAdsScripts('web148x33', adsId148x33);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle', adsId728x90_inarticle);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle_2){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle_2', adsId728x90_inarticle_2);}if(adsId_internal_interstitial){ getAdsScripts('webinternal_interstitial', adsId_internal_interstitial);}if(wapadros320x50){ getAdsScripts('wapadros320x50', wapadros320x50);}</script><script type='text/javascript'>window.__ITGS_started = Date.now();</script><!--<script type='text/javascript' async='async' src='//scripts.kiosked.com/loader/kiosked-loader.js?site=13518'></script>--><!--Mobile ad bottom banner 300x250--> <div id="mobil300x250" style="text-align:center; margin-top:10px;"></div> <!--Mobile ad sticky footer--> <div style="position:fixed; bottom: 0;left: -10px;width: 100%; z-index:99999;"> <div id="mobilSticky300x50" style="width:300px; margin:0 auto" ></div> </div> <div class="mobile_ad" id="special_1x1"></div> <div class="clearfix"></div> <footer> <div class="outer clearfix ftbox"> <a href="http://www.news18.com/" class="fnews18-logo fleft"></a> <div class="flinks fleft"><a href="/about_us.php">About Us</a><a href="/privacy_policy.php">Privacy Policy</a><a href="/disclaimer.php">Disclaimer</a><a href="/contact_us.php">Contact Us</a><a href="/rss/">Sitemap</a><a href="/complaint.php">Complaint Redressal</a><a href="/advertisement_with_us.php" target="_blank">Advertise With Us</a> </div> <div class="fright fshre"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fficon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://plus.google.com/+cnnnews18/posts" target="_blank" class="fgpicon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CNNnews18" target="_blank" class="fticon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fins-icon spriteimage"></a> <a href="http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ibnlive" target="_blank" class="fyticon spriteimage"></a> </div> </div> <div class="fmid"> <div class="outer clearfix"> <div class="topic fleft"> <h2>sections</h2> <ul><li><a href="/india/">India</a></li><li><a href="/lifestyle/">Lifestyle</a></li><li><a href="http://english.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">States</a></li><li><a href="/tech/">Tech</a></li><li><a href="/politics/">Politics</a></li><li><a href="/auto/">Auto</a></li><li><a href="/sports/">Sports</a></li><li><a href="/ivideos/">iVideos</a></li><li><a href="/football/">Football</a></li><li><a href="/power-circuit/">Power Circuit</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fletest-news fleft"> <h2>Latest News</h2> <ul> <li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/business/rupee-slips-by-5-paise-against-dollar-in-early-trade-1503797.html>Rupee Slips by 5 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/auto/toyota-to-announce-new-sports-car-series-in-japan-next-month-1503791.html>Toyota to Announce "New Sports Car Series" in Japan Next Month</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/videos/india/watch-bravehearts-who-exposed-dera-rot-1503687.html>Watch: Bravehearts Who Exposed Dera Rot</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/videos/india/overdrive-independence-quattro-drive-2017-1503765.html>OverDrive: Independence Quattro Drive 2017</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/auto/1969-ferrari-daytona-up-for-auction-at-ferrari-leggenda-e-passione-sale-1503775.html>1969 Ferrari Daytona Up For Auction at 'Ferrari: Leggenda e passione' Sale</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fwatch-live fleft"><h2>Watch LIVE</h2> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="/livetv/" class="spriteimage cnnibnlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/livetv/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage n18hlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/live-tv" target="_blank" class="spriteimage locmatlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.pradesh18.com/live-tv/etv-rajasthan/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage etvlogo"></a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="from-network"> <div class="outer"> <h3><span>From</span> Network18 <img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/newfooter/farrow.png" alt="" /></h3> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/" target="_blank">News18 India</a></li><li><a href="/cricketnext/">CricketNext </a></li><li><a href="http://english.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">News18 States </a></li><li><a href="http://hindi.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Pradesh18 </a></li><li><a href="http://bengali.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Bangla News </a></li><li><a href="http://gujarati.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Gujarati News </a></li><li><a href="http://urdu.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Urdu News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/" target="_blank">Marathi News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/" target="_blank">Topper </a></li><li><a href="http://www.moneycontrol.com/" target="_blank">Moneycontrol </a></li><li><a href="http://www.firstpost.com/" target="_blank">Firstpost </a></li><li><a href="http://compareindia.news18.com/" target="_blank">CompareIndia </a></li><li><a href="https://www.historyindia.com/" target="_blank">History India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.mtvindia.com/" target="_blank">MTV India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.in.com/" target="_blank">In.com </a></li><li><a href="http://www.burrp.com/" target="_blank">Burrp </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/franchisee " target="_blank">E-Learning Franchise Opportunity</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="fbottom-txt"><div class="outer"> CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.</div> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="mobile-footer">© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.</div> </div> <!--mobile interstitial--> <div id="mobileInterstetial"></div> <!-- web interstitial --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18//js/jquery.awesomeCloud-0.2.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18/js/jquery.auto-complete.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> $( document ).ready(function() { var winWidth = jQuery(window).width(); if(winWidth > 600){ $("#tagcloud").awesomeCloud({ "size" : { "grid" : 9, "factor" : 1 }, "options" : { "color" : "random-dark", "rotationRatio" : 0.35 }, "shape" : "square" }); } }); </script> <!-- flying ads code starts here --> <script> function setCookie( name, value, expires) { domain = 'news18.com'; secure = ''; path = '/'; var today = new Date(); today.setTime( today.getTime() ); if ( expires ) { expires = expires * 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24; } var expires_date = new Date( today.getTime() + (expires) ); document.cookie = name+'='+escape( value ) + ( ( expires ) ? ';expires='+expires_date.toGMTString() : '' ) + //expires.toGMTString() ( ( path ) ? ';path=' + path : '' ) + ( ( domain ) ? ';domain=' + domain : '' ) + ( ( secure ) ? ';secure' : '' ); } function getCookie( name ) { var start = document.cookie.indexOf( name + "=" ); var len = start + name.length + 1; if ( ( !start ) && ( name != document.cookie.substring( 0, name.length ) ) ) { return null; } if ( start == -1 ) return null; var end = document.cookie.indexOf( ';', len ); if ( end == -1 ) end = document.cookie.length; return unescape( document.cookie.substring( len, end ) ); } if ( navigator.appName.indexOf("Microsoft")==-1 ) { var per_day_cap=0; if(getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250')){ var per_day_cap =getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250'); } if(per_day_cap < 4){ document.write("<style> .fixBtm{ position:fixed; left:-250px; bottom:-300px; width:300px;z-index:99999} .cls{ color:#333; font:13px Arial;} .cls.close { background: #fff none repeat scroll 0 0; padding: 2px;}</style>"); document.write("<s"+"cript type='text/javas"+"cript'> $(document).ready(function() {var win_widgh=$(window).width();if(win_widgh>=600){$('.fixBtm').animate({ bottom:0, left:0 },2000);}else{$('.fixBtm').css({'display': 'none'});}$('.cls').click(function() { $('.fixBtm').html(''); }); });</s"+"cript>"); document.write("<div class='fixBtm fly-ad'><a href='javas"+"cript:void(0);' class='cls close'>close</a><div id='News18/News18_Tech/News18_Tech_Internal/News18_Tech_Internal_Flying_300x250' style='height:250px; width:300px;'><sc"+"ript type='text/javasc"+"ript'>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('News18/News18_Tech/News18_Tech_Internal/News18_Tech_Internal_Flying_300x250'); });</sc"+"ript></div></div>"); per_day_cap=parseInt(parseInt(per_day_cap)+1); setCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250',per_day_cap,1); } } </script> <!-- flying ads code ends here --> <!--Mobile ad script--> <script type="text/javascript"> if(wapAdsidSticky320x50){ getAdsScripts('mobilSticky300x50', wapAdsidSticky320x50); } if(wapAdsINTERSTITIAL){ getAdsScripts('mobileInterstetial', wapAdsINTERSTITIAL); } if(wapAdsid320x50_1){ getAdsScripts('mobilTop300x50', wapAdsid320x50_1); } if(adsId1x1special){ getAdsScripts('special_1x1', adsId1x1special); } </script> <!--<div style="padding-bottom:50px;"></div>--> <!-- Google Code for Remarketing Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var google_conversion_id = 857782463; var google_custom_params = window.google_tag_params; var google_remarketing_only = true; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//www.googleadservices.com/pagead/conversion.js"> </script> <noscript> <div style="display:inline;"> <img height="1" width="1" style="border-style:none;" alt="" src="//googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/viewthroughconversion/857782463/?guid=ON&script=0"/> </div> </noscript> <!-- bing --> <script>(function(w,d,t,r,u){var f,n,i;w[u]=w[u]||[],f=function(){var o={ti:"5281114"};o.q=w[u],w[u]=new UET(o),w[u].push("pageLoad")},n=d.createElement(t),n.src=r,n.async=1,n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=function(){var s=this.readyState;s&&s!=="loaded"&&s!=="complete"||(f(),n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=null)},i=d.getElementsByTagName(t)[0],i.parentNode.insertBefore(n,i)})(window,document,"script","//bat.bing.com/bat.js","uetq");</script><noscript><img src="//bat.bing.com/action/0?ti=5281114&Ver=2" height="0" width="0" style="display:none; visibility: hidden;" /></noscript> <script> var unruly = window.unruly || {}; unruly.native = unruly.native || {}; unruly.native.siteId = 1010273; </script> <script src="//video.unrulymedia.com/native/native-loader.js"></script> <!--<div id="InterstitialWEB"></div>--> <div id="web1x1_ros"></div> <script> if(adsId1x1_ros){ getAdsScripts('web1x1_ros', adsId1x1_ros); } </script> <script async src="https://cdn.onthe.io/io.js/EpyJYkkJnF4O"></script> <!-- izooto notification script --> <script>window._izq = window._izq || []; window._izq.push(["init"]);</script> <script> window._izq.push([ "add_tag", "English" ]); </script> <script src="//cdn.izooto.com/scripts/203cc7e55836f166861bdf78df98665188cb21a1.js"></script> <!-- zedo notification script --> <!--Hover Script--> <script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn.automatad.com/axt/ad_axt_news18.js" async></script> <!--End of hover Script--> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_82.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_489.min.js"></script> <script> if( /Android|webOS|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry|IEMobile|Opera Mini/i.test(navigator.userAgent) ) { var script1 = document.createElement('script'); script1.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/50067/tag'); script1.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script1) }else{ var script2 = document.createElement('script'); script2.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/32459/tag'); script2.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script2) } </script> <!--<script type="text/javascript" src="//sdk.adspruce.com/1/adsprucetag.js?pid=2087&sid=4" defer></script>--> </body> <iframe style='display:none' src='http://spl.zeotap.com/?zdid=75&ziid={impression_id}&zpb=News18English&env=mWeb'/> </html>

Twitter on Monday launched a new media agency programme named "#TweetToTheTop", dedicated to young media executives. Eleven agencies from global media and advertising networks including Dentsu, GroupM, IPG and Omnicom would participate in the initiative in five nations of Asia Pacific that includes India, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Australia.More than 60 per cent of agency leads still have challenges measuring ROI (Return On Investment) on social media marketing and more than 35 per cent are challenged on tying social to business goals, says an eMarketer worldwide report. Considering the increasing integration of social and digital into everyday lives especially in Asia Pacific, Twitter is leading the first digital education programme dedicated to helping media agency professionals navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex landscape.#TweetToTheTop aims to entice young media planners and executives from the five markets to showcase their best work using Twitter solutions. The collaboration with the biggest agencies in Asia Pacific and the world will provide media agency professionals with exclusive access to Twitter's arsenal of solutions and global advertising tech leaders.The top 25 among them will compete to have their work entered into "The Cannes Festival of Creativity" in July 2018.