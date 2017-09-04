Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Twitter Records 4 Lakh Plus Conversations Over The Union Cabinet Reshuffle

Twitter's role as an important social media platform to know and engage in the happenings has been emphasized with the company recording over 4 lakh tweets during the cabinet reshuffle that took place on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2017, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Records 4 Lakh Plus Conversations Over The Union Cabinet Reshuffle
Twitter has recorded over 4 Lakh conversations during the cabinet reshuffle on Sunday. (Image: Reuters)
Twitter has recorded over 4 lakh conversations yesterday as nine new ministers took oath in a fresh cabinet reshuffle in the Narendra Modi government. The social media platform was abuzz with conversations as the third cabinet reshuffle took place since Narendra Modi assumed the position of the Prime Minister of India. This emphasizes Twitter's role as an important platform for citizen engagement and public discourse. Indians from across the world turned to Twitter to participate in conversations on the cabinet rejig. Top hashtags used to share congratulatory wishes, reactions and opinions included #cabinetreshuffle, #TeamModi, #Modi2019Cabinet and #Ministry4NewIndia.

Here are some of the tweets that were shared on the social media platform on the occasion.










Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy On Max Review | The Budget Galaxy With 6GB RAM


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.