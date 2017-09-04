Twitter Records 4 Lakh Plus Conversations Over The Union Cabinet Reshuffle
Twitter's role as an important social media platform to know and engage in the happenings has been emphasized with the company recording over 4 lakh tweets during the cabinet reshuffle that took place on Sunday.
Twitter has recorded over 4 lakh conversations yesterday as nine new ministers took oath in a fresh cabinet reshuffle in the Narendra Modi government. The social media platform was abuzz with conversations as the third cabinet reshuffle took place since Narendra Modi assumed the position of the Prime Minister of India. This emphasizes Twitter's role as an important platform for citizen engagement and public discourse. Indians from across the world turned to Twitter to participate in conversations on the cabinet rejig. Top hashtags used to share congratulatory wishes, reactions and opinions included #cabinetreshuffle, #TeamModi, #Modi2019Cabinet and #Ministry4NewIndia.
Here are some of the tweets that were shared on the social media platform on the occasion.
Nirmala Sitharaman: JNU Bargained For A Tank, Gets A Full Defence Minister @suhasmunshi @CNNnews18 https://t.co/J36sclwmTa— Praveen S Thampi (@pravthampi) September 3, 2017
#PMModi cabinet today...— Gitanjali D.S (@Gitanjali_DS) September 3, 2017
3 BRAHMIN
2 Rajpoot
1 Jaat
1 Sikh
1 SC
1 CHRISTIAN
one blood.... Indians🇮🇳#modi2019Cabinet #Modi2019Team pic.twitter.com/SAp4rohWHu
Women holding key portfolios like Defence, External Affairs, I&B. This is true #WomenEmpowerment @narendramodi CabinetResuffle #TeamModi— Ashutosh Mehrotra (@Ashutosh_04) September 3, 2017
