Twitter Records Over 7 Lakh Budget-related Tweets

Twitter recorded 7.2 lakh Budget-related tweets between January 30 to February 2 as people took to the micro-blogging site to express their opinions.

The conversations on the platform peaked at 12:01 p.m on Wednesday with 1.5 thousand tweets per minute, Twitter said on Thursday.

Also read: Samsung May Unveil Android Tablet at MWC, Barcelona

From common man to well known personalities, everyone took to Twitter to express their opinions regarding the Budget, it added.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley held two 'Question and Answer' sessions on Twitter, taking questions with the hashtags 'MyQuestionToFM' and 'AskYourFM' after the Budget.

Also read: OnePlus 3T, Meizu Pro 6 Plus Caught Cheating on Benchmark Scores

Twitter provided live updates from #Budget2017, showcasing the presentation of the Budget and initiated conversations amongst policymakers, influencers, journalists, opinion makers and the public.