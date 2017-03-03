Twitter Steps Into Gaming World to Live-stream E-sports
Twitter has already more than 15 events locked in for live-streaming this year. (Image: AFP PHOTO / DAMIEN MEYER)
To stream tournaments and other e-sports events live, Twitter has announced its partnership with ESL and Dreamhack -- two of the biggest organisations in the pro-gaming world.
Read more: Idea Money App Gets Revamped Design and Features
According to a report in Verge, the broadcasts will start from Saturday, with Twitter streaming the ESL's Intel Extreme Masters World Championship in Katowice, Poland, for free on its platform.
Read more: OnePlus 5 to Launch in April: Could be Waterproof with 8 GB RAM and 256GB Storage
Twitter has already more than 15 events locked in for live-streaming this year, including Dreamhack tournaments and future IEM championships.
Read more: Nokia 6, Nokia 5 Price and Specifications in Pictures
A 30-minute weekly show will be also broadcast on Twitter, featuring latest highlights and behind-the-scenes footage.
"Twitter has increasingly positioned itself as a broadcasting platform over the past few years, signing deals with the NFL and other corporations to stream big-name games and events. Its new move into e-sports broadcasting comes at it's starting to diversify that streaming content, having hosted live broadcasts of events as varied as the US Presidential Debates," the report added.
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Has Always Loved Overcoming Challenges: Coach
- New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Could Have a Top Speed of Over 140 Km/h
- #UnitedByHalf | News18 Talks to People About Gender Equality
- Women's Cricket League To Be Launched on March 8
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Randeep Ahead of Others in Best Supporting Actor Category