Twitter to Filter DMs From Unknown Followers

Twitter has added a new feature to Direct Messages (DMs) that will now filter DMs from unknown followers.

DMs from people you do not know will be contained in "Requests" in the new Messages tab inbox in Twitter on iOS, Android and will soon be available on Twitter.com.

"The new DM review inbox function works for anyone who's turned on the setting that allows receipt of messages from people they don't follow and will let you choose to either 'Delete' or 'Accept' inbound messages," TechCrunch.com reported on Tuesday.

The sender will not know whether or not the receiver has seen their message until you hit accept.

Last week, Twitter launched a customisable Direct Message Card that businesses can use to promote and share bots and other customer experiences in DMs.

With this new card, Twitter aims at helping businesses drive discovery of such experiences - both through Promoted Tweets and organic sharing.

