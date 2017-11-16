Twitter to remove verification badge if users flout rules

Twitter has announced to remove verification badges from users who violate its rules, adding that the micro-blogging platform is reworking on its entire verification system. "We are conducting an initial review of verified accounts and will remove verification from accounts whose behaviour does not fall within these new guidelines."We will continue to review and take action as we work towards a new programme we are proud of," the official @TwitterSupport account posted late on Wednesday.Earlier this week, Twitter suspended its account verification exercise -- a process that gives public figures on the micro-blogging platform a blue check mark next to their names. The announcement came after people criticised Twitter for verifying the account belonging to the organiser of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one dead in August.Jason Kessler, the organiser of the supremacist rally, was given the preferred status indicated by the blue badge. Twitter had earlier withheld blue check mark for whistleblower Julian Assange. Twitter said it's reworking the entire system and has already changed its official guidelines on what verification means. "We're working on a new authentication and verification program. In the meantime, we are not accepting any public submissions for verification and have introduced new guidelines for the programme," Twitter said.Launched in 2016, the micro-blogging website created an online application process for Twitter accounts to receive verified status, which allows people to identify key individuals and organisations on Twitter as authentic and are denoted by a blue tick icon. This typically includes accounts maintained by public figures and organisations in music, TV, film, fashion, government, politics, religion, media, sports, business and other key interest areas.