Twitter Updates Apple TV App With Support for 360-degree Videos

Expanding its features for big screens, Twitter has updated its Apple TV app by adding support for live 360 degree videos and Periscope's Global Map.

The micro-blogging site launched a version of its service on Apple TV and other media player platforms last year in order to deliver its live video content on big screens.

Read more: It's Official: OnePlus 5 to Be India's First Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Twitter has become the first Apple TV app to support live 360 degree video, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

Users can use "Siri" remote to move around a 360 degree video to view its content from different angles.

Read more: Vertu Signature Cobra: Check Out the Rs 2.3 Crore Feature Phone from Vertu

According to Twitter, during the first quarter of 2017, there were 77 million hours of live user-generated video broadcast on Twitter.

Additionally, Apple TV users can explore the Periscope map to find more user-generated content from around the world which also includes 360 degree live videos.

Read more: Asus Zenfone Live First Impressions Review: Just Another Budget Android Smartphone

Apple TV users can avail these features through the Twitter app updates.