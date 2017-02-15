Twitteratis Swell With Pride as India Launches 104 Satellites at One Go

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scripted history on February 15 by launching a record 104 satellites, including India's earth observation satellite, on one rocket from Sriharikota's spaceport. This is the highest number of satellites launched ever as India pipped Russia's record count of 37 satellites today.

Out of the 104 satellites that ISRO launched, 101 are smaller foreign satellites and three are Indian. The smaller satellites are from countries, such as Israel, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and the United States, ISRO said. Out of these 96 satellites are from the United States.

With today's launch, ISRO pipped Russia that held a record of launching 27 satellites in a single launch in 2014.

"One hundred and four satellites have been put into orbit," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar said soon after the launch, congratulating the space agency's team on its success.

Exactly at 9.28 a.m. the PSLV-XL variant rocket standing 44.4 metres tall and weighing 320 ton tore into the morning skies with fierce orange flames at its tail. Gathering speed every second, the rocket raced towards the heavens amidst the cheers of the ISRO officials and the media team assembled at the rocket port here.

At the rocket mission control room, ISRO scientists were glued to their computer screens watching the rocket escaping the earth's gravitational pull. Around 28 minutes into the flight, the rocket completed its birth 'karma' slinging all the 104 satellites into their intended orbits as per the scheduled sequence.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on the feat:

Congratulations to @isro for the successful launch of PSLV-C37 and CARTOSAT satellite together with 103 nano satellites! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2017

PSLV-C37 Successfully launched Cartosat-2 Series Satellite along with 103 co-passenger satelliteshttps://t.co/I4jhAcLcce pic.twitter.com/LXID70aWf6 — ISRO (@isro) February 15, 2017

The PSLV rocket is a four stage rocket alternatively powered by solid and liquid fuel. The Cartosat-2 satellite weighs 714 kg and has a mission life of five years.

"The Cartosat satellite is the fourth one in the Cartosat-2 series of earth observation satellites. Already three are in the orbit and two more will be launched. Once all the six Cartosat-2 series satellites are launched the Cartosat-3 series would begin," an ISRO official told.

The co-passenger satellites comprised 101 nano satellites, one each from Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the UAE and 96 from the US, as well as two nano satellites from India. The total weight of all the satellites carried on-board is about 1,378 kg.