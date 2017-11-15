Two Lakh Plus Registrations For Honor 7X in Less Than 24 Hours on Amazon.in

Honor, Huawei’s smartphone e-brand for digital natives has received over two lakh registrations on Amazon.in in less than 24 hours of the announcement. Amazon.in is presently running a teaser hinting the availability of the device on the platform. Ten winners for Registration Amazon’ will be selected, who will receive an Honor 7X device itself. Honor will also give away 150, 10000mAh power banks and 850 earphones mic to select Amazon customers. Overall, there will be twenty winners who will receive Honor 7X devices after having partaken in the ‘Amazon Registration and Amazon App Event’. As a bumper prize, seven lucky registered Amazon.in users will also win holiday packages from Yatra worth Rs. 75,000, thereby getting an opportunity to visit extraordinary destinations around the world. Consumers interested in the Honor 7X pre-register today by logging on to www.amazon.in/honor7x and avail these exciting offers.In recently concluded Singles’ Day, the largest online shopping festival sale in China, Honor 7X emerged as the bestseller in RMB 1000 to 2000 category. Overall, with over RMB 4.02 billion sales revenue on Chinese e-Commerce giant Jingdong(JD.com) and Alibaba(Tmall.com) platform, Honor became the number one in terms of revenue in Smartphone category of this two major players on Singles’ Day.