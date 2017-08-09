U.S. to Review Qualcomm's Complaints About Apple iPhone Patents

</iframe<style>.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}</style><div class="tag"> <ul><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/amazon.html">amazon</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/apple.html">Apple</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/facebook.html">facebook</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/google.html">Google</a></li></ul> <span id="pub_date" class="update_date"></span> <script>var pub_art_date = '<strong>First Published:</strong> August 9, 2017, 10:00 AM IST';$('#pub_date').html(pub_art_date); </script></div></div> </div><div class="fadeout"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="readMore mobile_ad">Read full article</a> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-217952-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="217952" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="d" class="colombia"></div> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-217951-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="217951" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="d" class="colombia"></div> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-254005-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="254005" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="m" class="colombia"></div> <div id="div-clmb-ctn-254006-1" style="float:left;min-height:2px;width:100%;" data-slot="254006" data-position="1" data-section="0" data-ua="m" class="colombia"></div> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div class="wrapper"> <div id="vuukle_div1486535" data-article-id="1486535" class="mnone"></div><a href="javascript:void(0);" class="nxStory">Next Story</a> <div id="wapadros320x50" class="mobile_ad"></div><script language="JavaScript"> VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT = '{ "rating_text": "Give a rating:", "comment_text_0": "Leave a comment", "comment_text_1": "comment", "comment_text_multi": "comments", "stories_title": "Top Comments" }'; VUUKLE_COMMENT_BOX_HIDE = true; OVERRIDE_VUUKLE_URL = 'http://www.news18.com/news/tech/u-squalcomms-complaints-apple-iphone-patents-1486535.html'; invokeVuukleComments($("#vuukle_div1486535"),"807373cb-b024-4073-8d81-b23afdf31d29","Connection, Close","U.S. to Review Qualcomm's Complaints About Apple iPhone Patents","en","1000","001d42","",VUUKLE_CUSTOM_TEXT); </script> <div class="edas-box shre-icon"><a href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/u-squalcomms-complaints-apple-iphone-patents-1486535.html&t=U.S. to Review Qualcomm's Complaints About Apple iPhone Patents" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sficon.gif" alt="facebook" title="facebook"/></a><a href="http://twitter.com/share?text=U.S.+to+Review+Qualcomm%27s+Complaints+About+Apple+iPhone+Patents&url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/u-squalcomms-complaints-apple-iphone-patents-1486535.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sticon.gif" alt="Twitter" title="Twitter" /></a><a href="https://plus.google.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/u-squalcomms-complaints-apple-iphone-patents-1486535.html" target="_blank"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/sgicon.gif" alt="google" title="google" /></a><a target="_blank" class="spy" onclick="window.open('https://web.skype.com/share?url=http://www.news18.com/news/tech/u-squalcomms-complaints-apple-iphone-patents-1486535.html&lang=en-US&flow_id=e67bffb7-d317-4577-8528-e9cc76e80b38&source=button','_blank','toolbar=no,scrollbars=yes,resizable=yes,width=305,height=665');" href="javascript: void(0)"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/ssicon.gif" alt="skype" title="skype" /></a><a href="whatsapp://send?text=U.S. to Review Qualcomm's Complaints About Apple iPhone Patents - http://www.news18.com/news/tech/u-squalcomms-complaints-apple-iphone-patents-1486535.html" target="_blank" class="wapp"><img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/wappicon.gif" alt="whatsapp" title="whatsapp"/></a></div></div><div class="reaction_wrap mnone" style="height:300px; overflow-x:hidden; margin-top:10px; display:none"></div></div></div> <div class="section-blog-right resRightSide"><div class="add" id="rightad300x600"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="rightad300x250_3" class="add-small"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="vwal-rhs"><h2 class="title vspacer10">Video Wall</h2><figure><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/the-voice-of-terror-1488133.html" class="vwall-icon-rhs" title="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here"></a><a href="http://www.news18.com/videos/india/the-voice-of-terror-1488133.html" title="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here"><div id="ipadcodelivetv34"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/300x250/jpg/2017/08/FTG-DAWOOD-SET3_1.jpg" title="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here" alt="India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here"></div><h2 class="video-wall">India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here</h2></a></figure></div><div class="mobile_ad"><div id="mobileAdsnative320x340"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div> <style>.fon-box{padding:20px 0}.fon-box h2{padding-bottom:10px;font-size:22px;color:#101010;font-weight:700}.fon-box ul{border:1px solid #eee;padding-bottom:0 10px;list-style:none}.fon-box ul li{padding-bottom:12px;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;border-bottom:0;position:relative}.fon-box ul li:first-child{padding-top:5px}.fon-box ul li img{float:left;padding:4px 10px 0 0}.fon-box ul li a{color:#000}.fon-box ul li span a{color:#787878;font-size:12px}* html .clearfix{height:1%}.clearfix:after{content:".";display:block;clear:both;visibility:hidden;line-height:0;height:0}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.fon-box ul li a span.hnt-vicon:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-ss-hover.png) no-repeat;position:absolute;top:55px;left:10px;width:20px;height:20px}.vwall-icon-rhs,.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{position:absolute;top:35%;left:40%;width:65px;height:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwall-icon-rhs:hover{background:url(http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/video-icon-hover.png) no-repeat;background-size:65px}.vwal-rhs{position:relative;width:100%} </style> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div id="rightad300x250" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both"></div><div class="live-tv"><h2 class="title vspacer">Live TV</h2><div class="cls"></div><div id="livetv"><div id="playerContainer" style="display:block; position:relative;width:100%;height:250px"> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://vidgyor.com/live/vidgyor_midroll_cnn_news18.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> if(typeof VIDGYOR!=='undefined'){ VIDGYOR.loadPlayer(true); } </script> </div><div class="cls"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="mnone"><div class="fon-box"><h2>Recommended For You</h2><ul><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/bhoomi-trailer-sanjay-dutt-is-back-with-revenge-on-his-mind-1487865.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/bhoomi2.jpg" alt="Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt is Back With 'Revenge' On His Mind" title="Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt is Back With 'Revenge' On His Mind"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/bhoomi-trailer-sanjay-dutt-is-back-with-revenge-on-his-mind-1487865.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt is Back With 'Revenge' On His Mind</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/madame-tussauds-delhi-unveils-wax-figure-of-iconic-star-madhubala-styled-in-her-famous-anarkali-pose-1487947.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/madhubala-wax-figure.jpg" alt="Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose" title="Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/madame-tussauds-delhi-unveils-wax-figure-of-iconic-star-madhubala-styled-in-her-famous-anarkali-pose-1487947.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Madame Tussauds Unveils Madhubala's Wax Figure Styled In Anarkali Pose</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/bajaj-and-triumph-motorcycles-announce-global-partnership-for-mid-capacity-bikes-tie-up-1485701.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/01/Bajaj-Dominar-400.jpg" alt="Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles Announce Global Partnership for Mid-Capacity Bikes" title="Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles Announce Global Partnership for Mid-Capacity Bikes"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/auto/bajaj-and-triumph-motorcycles-announce-global-partnership-for-mid-capacity-bikes-tie-up-1485701.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles Announce Global Partnership for Mid-Capacity Bikes</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/real-life-ola-share-stories-olas-friendship-day-campaign-encourages-people-to-share-a-cab-make-a-connection-1487295.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/olashare-1.jpg" alt="Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection" title="Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/real-life-ola-share-stories-olas-friendship-day-campaign-encourages-people-to-share-a-cab-make-a-connection-1487295.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection</a></li><li class="clearfix"><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/gurgaon-movie-review-an-age-old-tale-of-ambition-and-betrayal-set-in-millennium-city-1483481.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru"><span class="hnt-vicon"></span><img src="http://img01.ibnlive.in/ibnlive/uploads/90x60/jpg/2017/08/gurgaon-poster-1.jpg" alt="Gurgaon Review: An Age-old Tale of Ambition and Betrayal Set in Millennium City" title="Gurgaon Review: An Age-old Tale of Ambition and Betrayal Set in Millennium City"/> </a><a href="http://www.news18.com/news/movies/gurgaon-movie-review-an-age-old-tale-of-ambition-and-betrayal-set-in-millennium-city-1483481.html?pfrom=rhs-recom-foru">Gurgaon Review: An Age-old Tale of Ambition and Betrayal Set in Millennium City</a></li></ul></div></div><div style="clear:both;"></div><style>.cls{clear:both; height:0;}#livetv { margin-top:10px;}</style><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="add-small"> <div id="rightad300x250_2" class="add-small"></div> <div style="clear:both;"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div id="insticator-container"><div id="div-insticator-ad-1"></div><div id="insticator-embed"></div><div id="div-insticator-ad-2"></div><script data-cfasync='false' type="text/javascript">Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-1");Insticator.ad.loadAd("div-insticator-ad-2");Insticator.load("em",{id : "39931828-67fc-4892-a9d0-0730ef9f24f6"})</script></div> </div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1488041"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1488031"></div><div class="section-blog" id="content_1487991"></div></div><div class="content-add vspacer" id="ads728x90_Footer"></div></div><script> function responsive1(){var i=jQuery(window).width();768>i&&(jQuery("#reactions-top ul").addClass("slider"),jQuery(".boottom-list ul").addClass("promoted")),$(".slider").bxSlider({mode:"vertical",startSlide:0,pager:!0,controls:!1}),$(".promoted").bxSlider({minSlides:2,maxSlides:4,startSlide:0,slideWidth:140,slideMargin:5,moveSlides:2,infiniteLoop:!1,hideControlOnEnd:!0,auto:!1})}$(window).load(function(){}),$(window).one().resize(function(){}); $(document).keydown(function(e){ if (e.keyCode == 39) { $('span.article_nxtarrow').trigger('click'); } else if (e.keyCode == 37) { $('span.article_pvrarrow').trigger('click'); }});$("#diqusWid").click(function() { $('html,body').animate({ scrollTop: $(".reaction_wrap").offset().top}, 'slow');});</script><script>$(document).ready(function(){$(window).scroll(function(){var o=$(".tag").position().top,n=$(window).scrollTop();o-=400,n>=o?$(".fly-ad").hide():$(".fly-ad").show()})});</script><script>if(adsId300x600_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x600', adsId300x600_1);}if(adsId1242x600){ getAdsScripts('expando', adsId1242x600);}if(adsId728x90_Footer){ getAdsScripts('ads728x90_Footer', adsId728x90_Footer);}if(adsId728x90){ getAdsScripts('headerAds728x90', adsId728x90);} if(adsId300x250_1){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250', adsId300x250_1);} if(adsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_2', adsId300x250_2);}if(adsId300x250_3){ getAdsScripts('rightad300x250_3', adsId300x250_3);}if(wapAdsnative320x340){ getAdsScripts('mobileAdsnative320x340', wapAdsnative320x340);}if(adsId875x35){ getAdsScripts('adsdiv875x35', adsId875x35);}if(adsId1x1hovver){ getAdsScripts('webad1x1hovver', adsId1x1hovver);}if(wapAds3D_Banner){ getAdsScripts('3d_ads', wapAds3D_Banner);}if(wapAdsId300x250_2){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_2', wapAdsId300x250_2);}if(wapAdsId300x250_ROS){ getAdsScripts('wap300x250_Ros', wapAdsId300x250_ROS);}if(wapAdsidoop1x1){getAdsScripts('wapoop1x1', wapAdsidoop1x1);}if(wapAds320x285_Native){ getAdsScripts('wapAds320x285_Native', wapAds320x285_Native);}if(adsId148x33){ getAdsScripts('web148x33', adsId148x33);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle', adsId728x90_inarticle);}if(adsId728x90_inarticle_2){ getAdsScripts('web728x90_inarticle_2', adsId728x90_inarticle_2);}if(adsId_internal_interstitial){ getAdsScripts('webinternal_interstitial', adsId_internal_interstitial);}if(wapadros320x50){ getAdsScripts('wapadros320x50', wapadros320x50);}</script><script type='text/javascript'>window.__ITGS_started = Date.now();</script><!--<script type='text/javascript' async='async' src='//scripts.kiosked.com/loader/kiosked-loader.js?site=13518'></script>--><!--Mobile ad bottom banner 300x250--> <div id="mobil300x250" style="text-align:center; margin-top:10px;"></div> <!--Mobile ad sticky footer--> <div style="position:fixed; bottom: 0;left: -10px;width: 100%; z-index:99999;"> <div id="mobilSticky300x50" style="width:300px; margin:0 auto" ></div> </div> <div class="mobile_ad" id="special_1x1"></div> <div class="clearfix"></div> <footer> <div class="outer clearfix ftbox"> <a href="http://www.news18.com/" class="fnews18-logo fleft"></a> <div class="flinks fleft"><a href="/about_us.php">About Us</a><a href="/privacy_policy.php">Privacy Policy</a><a href="/disclaimer.php">Disclaimer</a><a href="/contact_us.php">Contact Us</a><a href="/rss/">Sitemap</a><a href="/complaint.php">Complaint Redressal</a><a href="/advertisement_with_us.php" target="_blank">Advertise With Us</a> </div> <div class="fright fshre"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fficon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://plus.google.com/+cnnnews18/posts" target="_blank" class="fgpicon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CNNnews18" target="_blank" class="fticon spriteimage"></a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/cnnnews18/" target="_blank" class="fins-icon spriteimage"></a> <a href="http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ibnlive" target="_blank" class="fyticon spriteimage"></a> </div> </div> <div class="fmid"> <div class="outer clearfix"> <div class="topic fleft"> <h2>sections</h2> <ul><li><a href="/india/">India</a></li><li><a href="/lifestyle/">Lifestyle</a></li><li><a href="http://english.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">States</a></li><li><a href="/tech/">Tech</a></li><li><a href="/politics/">Politics</a></li><li><a href="/auto/">Auto</a></li><li><a href="/sports/">Sports</a></li><li><a href="/ivideos/">iVideos</a></li><li><a href="/football/">Football</a></li><li><a href="/power-circuit/">Power Circuit</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fletest-news fleft"> <h2>Latest News</h2> <ul> <li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/india/dileep-moves-hc-again-says-sexual-assault-case-conspiracy-by-film-industry-1488195.html>Dileep Moves HC Again, Says Sexual Assault Case Conspiracy by Film Industry</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/world/imran-khan-faces-contempt-proceedings-by-pakistan-election-commission-1488187.html>Imran Khan Faces Contempt Proceedings by Pakistan Election Commission</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/world/pakistans-mother-teresa-dr-ruth-pfau-dies-aged-87-1488189.html>Pakistan's 'Mother Teresa' Dr Ruth Pfau Dies Aged 87</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/news/business/demonetisation-effect-rbi-dividend-to-govt-halved-to-rs-30659-crore-1488183.html>Demonetisation Effect: RBI Dividend to Govt Halved to Rs 30,659 Crore</a></li><li><a href=http://www.news18.com/videos/india/cnn-news18-tracks-dawood-hideout-in-pak-1488179.html>CNN-News18 Tracks Dawood Hideout in Pak</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fwatch-live fleft"><h2>Watch LIVE</h2> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="/livetv/" class="spriteimage cnnibnlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/livetv/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage n18hlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/live-tv" target="_blank" class="spriteimage locmatlogo"></a></li> <li><a href="http://hindi.pradesh18.com/live-tv/etv-rajasthan/" target="_blank" class="spriteimage etvlogo"></a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="from-network"> <div class="outer"> <h3><span>From</span> Network18 <img src="http://static.ibnlive.in.com/pix/ibnhome/news18/newfooter/farrow.png" alt="" /></h3> <ul class="clearfix"> <li><a href="http://hindi.news18.com/" target="_blank">News18 India</a></li><li><a href="/cricketnext/">CricketNext </a></li><li><a href="http://english.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">News18 States </a></li><li><a href="http://hindi.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Pradesh18 </a></li><li><a href="http://bengali.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Bangla News </a></li><li><a href="http://gujarati.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Gujarati News </a></li><li><a href="http://urdu.pradesh18.com/" target="_blank">Urdu News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.ibnlokmat.tv/" target="_blank">Marathi News </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/" target="_blank">Topper </a></li><li><a href="http://www.moneycontrol.com/" target="_blank">Moneycontrol </a></li><li><a href="http://www.firstpost.com/" target="_blank">Firstpost </a></li><li><a href="http://compareindia.news18.com/" target="_blank">CompareIndia </a></li><li><a href="https://www.historyindia.com/" target="_blank">History India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.mtvindia.com/" target="_blank">MTV India </a></li><li><a href="http://www.in.com/" target="_blank">In.com </a></li><li><a href="http://www.burrp.com/" target="_blank">Burrp </a></li><li><a href="http://www.topperlearning.com/franchisee " target="_blank">E-Learning Franchise Opportunity</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="fbottom-txt"><div class="outer"> CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.</div> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="mobile-footer">© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.</div> </div> <!--mobile interstitial--> <div id="mobileInterstetial"></div> <!-- web interstitial --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18//js/jquery.awesomeCloud-0.2.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://ns.ibnlive.in.com/js/news18/js/jquery.auto-complete.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> $( document ).ready(function() { var winWidth = jQuery(window).width(); if(winWidth > 600){ $("#tagcloud").awesomeCloud({ "size" : { "grid" : 9, "factor" : 1 }, "options" : { "color" : "random-dark", "rotationRatio" : 0.35 }, "shape" : "square" }); } }); </script> <!-- flying ads code starts here --> <script> function setCookie( name, value, expires) { domain = 'news18.com'; secure = ''; path = '/'; var today = new Date(); today.setTime( today.getTime() ); if ( expires ) { expires = expires * 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24; } var expires_date = new Date( today.getTime() + (expires) ); document.cookie = name+'='+escape( value ) + ( ( expires ) ? ';expires='+expires_date.toGMTString() : '' ) + //expires.toGMTString() ( ( path ) ? ';path=' + path : '' ) + ( ( domain ) ? ';domain=' + domain : '' ) + ( ( secure ) ? ';secure' : '' ); } function getCookie( name ) { var start = document.cookie.indexOf( name + "=" ); var len = start + name.length + 1; if ( ( !start ) && ( name != document.cookie.substring( 0, name.length ) ) ) { return null; } if ( start == -1 ) return null; var end = document.cookie.indexOf( ';', len ); if ( end == -1 ) end = document.cookie.length; return unescape( document.cookie.substring( len, end ) ); } if ( navigator.appName.indexOf("Microsoft")==-1 ) { var per_day_cap=0; if(getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250')){ var per_day_cap =getCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250'); } if(per_day_cap < 4){ document.write("<style> .fixBtm{ position:fixed; left:-250px; bottom:-300px; width:300px;z-index:99999} .cls{ color:#333; font:13px Arial;} .cls.close { background: #fff none repeat scroll 0 0; padding: 2px;}</style>"); document.write("<s"+"cript type='text/javas"+"cript'> $(document).ready(function() {var win_widgh=$(window).width();if(win_widgh>=600){$('.fixBtm').animate({ bottom:0, left:0 },2000);}else{$('.fixBtm').css({'display': 'none'});}$('.cls').click(function() { $('.fixBtm').html(''); }); });</s"+"cript>"); document.write("<div class='fixBtm fly-ad'><a href='javas"+"cript:void(0);' class='cls close'>close</a><div id='' style='height:250px; width:300px;'><sc"+"ript type='text/javasc"+"ript'>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(''); });</sc"+"ript></div></div>"); per_day_cap=parseInt(parseInt(per_day_cap)+1); setCookie('IBNFlyingAd_300x250',per_day_cap,1); } } </script> <!-- flying ads code ends here --> <!--Mobile ad script--> <script type="text/javascript"> if(wapAdsidSticky320x50){ getAdsScripts('mobilSticky300x50', wapAdsidSticky320x50); } if(wapAdsINTERSTITIAL){ getAdsScripts('mobileInterstetial', wapAdsINTERSTITIAL); } if(wapAdsid320x50_1){ getAdsScripts('mobilTop300x50', wapAdsid320x50_1); } if(adsId1x1special){ getAdsScripts('special_1x1', adsId1x1special); } </script> <!--<div style="padding-bottom:50px;"></div>--> <!-- Google Code for Remarketing Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var google_conversion_id = 857782463; var google_custom_params = window.google_tag_params; var google_remarketing_only = true; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//www.googleadservices.com/pagead/conversion.js"> </script> <noscript> <div style="display:inline;"> <img height="1" width="1" style="border-style:none;" alt="" src="//googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/viewthroughconversion/857782463/?guid=ON&script=0"/> </div> </noscript> <!-- bing --> <script>(function(w,d,t,r,u){var f,n,i;w[u]=w[u]||[],f=function(){var o={ti:"5281114"};o.q=w[u],w[u]=new UET(o),w[u].push("pageLoad")},n=d.createElement(t),n.src=r,n.async=1,n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=function(){var s=this.readyState;s&&s!=="loaded"&&s!=="complete"||(f(),n.onload=n.onreadystatechange=null)},i=d.getElementsByTagName(t)[0],i.parentNode.insertBefore(n,i)})(window,document,"script","//bat.bing.com/bat.js","uetq");</script><noscript><img src="//bat.bing.com/action/0?ti=5281114&Ver=2" height="0" width="0" style="display:none; visibility: hidden;" /></noscript> <script> var unruly = window.unruly || {}; unruly.native = unruly.native || {}; unruly.native.siteId = 1010273; </script> <script src="//video.unrulymedia.com/native/native-loader.js"></script> <!--<div id="InterstitialWEB"></div>--> <div id="web1x1_ros"></div> <script> if(adsId1x1_ros){ getAdsScripts('web1x1_ros', adsId1x1_ros); } </script> <script async src="https://cdn.onthe.io/io.js/EpyJYkkJnF4O"></script> <!-- izooto notification script --> <script>window._izq = window._izq || []; window._izq.push(["init"]);</script> <script> window._izq.push([ "add_tag", "English" ]); </script> <script src="//cdn.izooto.com/scripts/203cc7e55836f166861bdf78df98665188cb21a1.js"></script> <!-- zedo notification script --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_82.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://adunits.datawrkz.com/tms/data/placement/placement_489.min.js"></script> <script> if( /Android|webOS|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry|IEMobile|Opera Mini/i.test(navigator.userAgent) ) { var script1 = document.createElement('script'); script1.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/50067/tag'); script1.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script1) }else{ var script2 = document.createElement('script'); script2.setAttribute('src', '//a.teads.tv/page/32459/tag'); script2.setAttribute('async', 'true'); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(script2) } </script> <!--<script type="text/javascript" src="//sdk.adspruce.com/1/adsprucetag.js?pid=2087&sid=4" defer></script>--> </body> <iframe style='display:none' src='http://spl.zeotap.com/?zdid=75&ziid={impression_id}&zpb=News18English&env=mWeb'/> </html>

U.S. trade officials have agreed to investigate Qualcomm's allegations that Apple infringed on patents with its iPhone 7 and other devices, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday. The ITC will make its decision "at the earliest practicable time" and will set a target date for completing its investigation within the next 45 days, the commission said in a statement. Qualcomm filed the complaint in early July, asking U.S. trade regulators to ban certain models of the iPhone that contain so-called broadband modem chips, which help phones connect to wireless data networks, that were not made by Qualcomm. Apple began using broadband modem chips made by Intel in the iPhone 7.Qualcomm has not alleged that Intel chips violate its patents but says the way Apple uses them in the iPhone does. "We look forward to the ITC’s expeditious investigation of Apple’s ongoing infringement of our intellectual property and the accelerated relief that the commission can provide,” Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm, said in a statement. Intel declined to comment. Apple pointed to Chief Executive Tim Cook's earlier comments that Qualcomm had not yet offered it "fair and reasonable" licensing terms for Qualcomm's technology."I don't believe anyone is going to decide to enjoin the iPhone based on that," Cook told investors in May on the company's earnings call, his most recent public comment on the topic. "I think that there's plenty of case law on that subject, but we shall see.” As the ITC considered whether to take up the case, a group representing Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook sided last month with Apple, saying Qualcomm's request to bar the import of some iPhones would hurt consumers.In turn, Qualcomm accused the group of "a coordinated effort aimed at misdirecting" the trade regulators. It said Apple was free to choose chips from a variety of vendors without necessarily infringing Qualcomm's patents. The fight before trade regulators in Washington is one of the several major legal battles involving Qualcomm and Apple. The two companies have cases pending before separate federal courts in California, and Qualcomm also faces a complaint from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.Analysts are watching the ITC case closely because the trade regulator moves more quickly than many courts and could deliver a decision ahead of the pending lawsuits.