UAE Launches its First Robot Pharmacy

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 14, 2017, 11:30 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
A picture shows a robot which grabs medicines in the pharmacy of a hospital. (Photo Credit: AFP)

Dubai: The UAE has launched its first "robot pharmacy" where robots will dispense prescribed medication at the click of a button.

The robot is one of the latest smart technologies adopted by the authority to meet the 2016-2021 strategy, which aims to achieve a happy and healthy society, said Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of Dubai Health Authority.

The robot, which can store up to 35,000 medicines and dispense around 12 prescriptions in less than a minute, will start serving customers from Sunday, Saudi news agency WAM reported.

The smart pharmacy was inaugurated in the presence of Ali Al Syed, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department; Ahmad Bin Kalban, CEO of Hospital Services Sector, and Alya Al Mazroui, CEO of Rashid Hospital.

An automated robot arm picks up a bottle of prescription pills December 2, 2010 in the Medco pharmacy plant in Willingboro, New Jersey. Medcos state-of-the-art automated pharmacy, the largest in the world, can dispense up to one million prescriptions a week. The plant prepares up to 10,000 packages a day that are mailed to customers who get their prescriptions through Medco. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA / AFP PHOTO / STAN HONDA

As the robot can dispense up to 12 prescriptions in less than a minute, it will significantly reduce a person's waiting time, Al Syed said.

The dispensing process will be paper-free as the robot will store the prescription as soon as a doctor documents it electronically.

(Photo AFP)

Leveraging the robot for dispensing medication will also allow the pharmacist to focus on giving the customers right instructions on taking the medication, he added.

