Uber And Cleartrip Tie up For Increase in Services

News18.com

First published: January 31, 2017, 2:35 PM IST | Updated: 23 mins ago
Uber and Cleartrip tie up for easier travel options. (Image: Uber)

Uber has partnered with Cleartrip, one of the country’s online travel companies. The company’s integration with the ridesharing platform aims at making travel smoother.

While on a trip, Uber riders can now choose to receive recommendations on the Cleartrip app, on events and experiences to do in the city they are present in.

Anyone booking airline tickets, and local activities on Cleartrip will now also be able to book a ride in the Cleartrip app, without leaving the site or switching apps.

The feature is available on the updated version of Cleartrip app.

