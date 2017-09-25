Tech
Uber Announces Festive Discounts For Delhi-NCR Commuters

Uber has announced festive season discounts on its UberPool rides for Delhi-NCR commuters. Lucky riders can avail discounts as high as up to 50 percent.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2017, 5:10 PM IST
Uber Announces Festive Discounts For Delhi-NCR Commuters
Uber has put up festive season discounts across Delhi-NCR bookings. (Photo: Reuters/Anindito)
Uber has announced special offers on its UberPool rides in order to mark the ongoing festive season. The company promises to surprise Uber users with up to 50 percent discounts on POOL rides, for riders travelling across Gurgaon, Delhi or Noida. The discounts being offered by Uber will be visible to users upfront, without the need of any promo code while booking the ride. Also, the discounts being offered by Uber will be valid until Saturday, September 30. Uber users can avail the discounts between 7 am to 11 pm Monday onwards.

Lucky riders will be able to avail a discount of as high as 50 percent on their ride. The coverage areas for these rides have been limited to Gurugram, Delhi and Noida-Ghaziabad.

