Uber Announces Festive Discounts For Delhi-NCR Commuters
Uber has announced festive season discounts on its UberPool rides for Delhi-NCR commuters. Lucky riders can avail discounts as high as up to 50 percent.
Uber has put up festive season discounts across Delhi-NCR bookings. (Photo: Reuters/Anindito)
Uber has announced special offers on its UberPool rides in order to mark the ongoing festive season. The company promises to surprise Uber users with up to 50 percent discounts on POOL rides, for riders travelling across Gurgaon, Delhi or Noida. The discounts being offered by Uber will be visible to users upfront, without the need of any promo code while booking the ride. Also, the discounts being offered by Uber will be valid until Saturday, September 30. Uber users can avail the discounts between 7 am to 11 pm Monday onwards.
Lucky riders will be able to avail a discount of as high as 50 percent on their ride. The coverage areas for these rides have been limited to Gurugram, Delhi and Noida-Ghaziabad.
Watch Video: Micromax Canvas Infinity Review | The Most Affordable Bezel-Less Phone
Lucky riders will be able to avail a discount of as high as 50 percent on their ride. The coverage areas for these rides have been limited to Gurugram, Delhi and Noida-Ghaziabad.
Watch Video: Micromax Canvas Infinity Review | The Most Affordable Bezel-Less Phone
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harbhajan Singh Mocks Australia’s Batting, Asks Michael Clarke to Return
- Ducati SuperSport S First Ride Review: The Most Sensible Ducati For Your Money
- Here's Why Akshay Kumar Does Not Want His Daughter Nitara to Grow Up
- Sara Been Throwing Tantrums On Kedarnath Sets? Producer Clarifies
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival