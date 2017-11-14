Uber Announces UberScholar For Driver Partners' Kids on Children's Day 2017

Uber announced a nationwide initiative, uberSCHOLAR, on Children’s Day 2017. The initiative aims to encourage and enable children of Uber's driver partners to educate themselves. On Children’s Day and leading up to November 14, 2017, Uber claims to have awarded scholarships totalling 50 lakhs to over 570 children across the country in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune and Kochi. Pradeep Parameswaran, Head -Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We constantly aim to engage holistically with our driver partners and are cognizant of the special responsibility we have towards them. Through our uberSAMAAJ and other feedback channels, we are aware that education for their children is an important aspiration for our driver partners.”Along with this initiative, Uber is also distributing colouring books and hosting events at their Driver Partner support centres for their children. Just like the UberSCHOLAR, Uber aims to scale initiatives that will positively impact their Driver Partners like free accidental insurance, eye check-ups and a ‘pause button’ so the Uber driver partners can grab lunch or take a quick break.