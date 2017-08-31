Uber Announces Insurance Program For Driver Partners

Uber has announced the roll out of a series of product innovations, programs and partnerships aimed at making driving for Uber an attractive choice for driver partners across India. Among them was the country’s first ridesharing insurance program.In partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the policy provides driver partners with free coverage for accidental death and disablement, hospitalization, and outpatient medical treatment in case of an accident while online on the Uber App and are available for trip requests, en route or on a trip with Uber.What’s New for Driver partners:The insurance program will provide driver partners (aged 18 to 65) of four-wheeled vehicles intended to carry passengers with coverage for accidental death and disablement, hospitalization and outpatient medical treatment in case of an accident while using the Uber App and are available for trip requests, en route or on a trip with Uber. The coverage offered includes Rs. 5 lakh in the event of death, up to Rs. 5 lakh for permanent disability, up to Rs. 2 lakh in the event of hospitalization, with a sub-limit of up to Rs. 50,000 for outpatient treatment.