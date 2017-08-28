Uber Picks Expedia Chief 'Dara Khosrowshahi' as Next CEO

After months of search for the successor to ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, the app-based ride-hailing firm has now selected Dara Khosrowshahi as the new Chief Operating Officer of the company. As per a report, an internal board meeting resulted in the selection of the new CEO of Uber, after a choice had to be made between Dara Khosrowshahi and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief - Meg Whitman. Khosrowshahi is currently serving as the CEO of Expedia, an online travel company.The new CEO has been appointed after two months of the Uber founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick stepping down from the position. Kalanick had to step down after Uber faced a series of turmoil ranging from legal disputes with other firms to sexual harassment claims by its ex-employees. Five major investors of Uber, in a letter titled 'Moving Uber Forward'. expressed their concern with the leadership of the company, following which, Travis Kalanick had to resign from his position.Uber is yet to formally announce its new selection for the CEO position and even Khosrowshahi is yet to formally accept the offer.