Uber Rider App Revamped With New Features For 29 Cities Across India

Uber, the newly designed and re-engineered rider’ app has been rolled out to 100 percent of its users in India and around the globe, across Android and iOS platforms. Uber riders can now avail a more personalised Uber experience on the new rider app which has been rebuilt completely from the ground up for the first time since 2012.

The new rider app aims to recapture the clean and simple aesthetics of the original Uber experience, without sacrificing on the choices riders can now expect. Some of the major changes to the rider app include:

- A faster app with a new design

- Clearer vehicle options, with upfront pricing view

- Smarter pickups to help reduce ETA

- Personalised in-app shortcuts

Apart from the regular ride-booking features, the new app offers features such as:

- Schedule a ride: Through this new feature, an uberX or an uberGO ride can now be scheduled for as little as 15 minutes to as many as 30 days in advance.

- Request a ride for others: With the new update, if the pickup location differs from the detected location of the person booking the ride, the app will prompt if the ride is being booked for someone else. If yes, they can select the option and the app will allow them to choose a contact. At this point, the person booking the ride can also choose the desired payment method. Meanwhile, the rider will get two text messages - one with the driver and car details and the second with a link to track the ride.

- Split fare: This feature by Uber enables riders to split the Uber bill with friends. After the trip begins, riders can select ‘Split Fare’ and choose a contact to hit send. The rider’s friend(s) will receive a text with a link that will open the Uber app on their phone. Once they confirm their willingness to split the bill, the fare automatically gets divided between the riders.

- Share trip details: Uber's ride sharing feature enables a rider to send details of the driver-partner and their ride with friends or family members. Once the trip begins, riders can share these details from the app by tapping the ‘send status’ option and choosing a contact on their phone. This functionality is useful to track trip progress in real time.

- Choose payment mode: Riders can choose a payment option that works best for them - cash, digital wallet, credit card and debit card.

