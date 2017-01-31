Uber Starts Bike-sharing Service UberMoto in Hyderabad

Cab aggregator Uber commenced operations of uberMoto, its bike-sharing product, in Hyderabad.

The launch of the product was announced at an event held at T-Hub last month in the presence of Travis Kalanick, Founder and CEO, and K T Rama Rao, Telangana Cabinet Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce.

Driver partners of uberMoto were taken through a training session on various road safety related topics by representatives from the RTO before the starting their first trip, the company said in a statement.

Kalanick was quoted as saying, "It's (uberMoto) a quick, easy and affordable way to get around the city. And it's great to be working with a progressive, forward thinking government like Telangana on smart mobility solutions that can help reduce congestion in urban areas."

Rama Rao said, "We recently achieved the top spot in ease of doing business in India which is a testament to our strong belief in making Telangana a start-up leader in India.

"Uber has added another feather in our partnership today by launching uberMoto to help solve the transportation and congestion problems for people in Hyderabad and I am hopeful that this service will help people in reaching their destination quickly and conveniently."

In addition, Uber and Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to help extend the reach of the metro using uberMoto, the statement said.

Amit Jain, President of India and South Asia, Uber India, said, The Government of Telangana has once again shown its commitment to embracing technology-enabled solutions. By recognizing how we can transform urban mobility options in our cities through progressive regulations, Telangana is leading the way in bringing the change that our cities need."