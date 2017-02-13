Uber Sued of $48 Million Over a Love Affair

An adulterous businessman in France has sought damages of up to $48 million from Uber over his wife's discovery of his extra-marital rides.

The man, from the glitzy Riviera area on the southern coastline, claimed that he once connected to the ride-hailing application via his wife's phone.

Despite using the log-off function, the application continued to send her updates afterwards, revealing his travel history and arousing suspicions about his lover.

The couple have since divorced. "My client was the victim of a bug in an application," his lawyer David-Andre Darmon said, after the case was lodged at a court. "There's a function to disconnect but the session was not disconnected and the bug has caused him problems in his private life." He declined to comment on claims in Le Figaro that he had sought damages of 45 million.

A report said the glitch in the software had been experienced by other users. Uber said it would not comment on the case underway but that the best possible protection of clients' personal details was a priority.