Ubisoft Hints at Far Cry 3 Return With Teaser Post

Is a new look at 2012's insanity-infused tropical island action game "Far Cry 3" coming round the bend? That would appear to be the case as its developer and publisher Ubisoft starts dropping hints to social media.

"An island we never really left. Does it remind you of something?"

That's the caption Ubisoft chose for a new image of the island from "Far Cry 3."

There's little to go on, but it's easy to imagine the line spoken by any of the original game's main characters -- desperate tourist Jason Brody, islander Dennis, or perhaps even one of the story's deranged villains appearing in a hallucinatory flashback.

It was Ubisoft's French branch that posted the image to Instagram, with an abridged caption on Facebook and Twitter, and it's Ubisoft's French headquarters that will be detailing the group's slate of games for the coming year mid-May.

Ubisoft is expected to release TV show adaptation "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" as one of four top-tier titles scheduled between April 2017 and March 2018.

One of those four will be an expansion for a current successful game, CEO Yves Vuillemot had said in February.

Could it be "Far Cry 3," or is that too far back to fit into Ubi's four-game rubric?

Whatever the case, "Far Cry 3" released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in addition to Windows PCs, and the two console platforms have now been superseded by the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; foreseeing some sort of remastered edition is hardly a leap of faith.

Ubisoft had previously covered a gap in its 2016 release calendar, after giving the "Assassin's Creed" franchise a year off, by publishing three-game compilation "The Ezio Collection."

Other publishers have also demonstrated interest in remastering existing titles for the newer consoles -- "Halo: The Master Chief Collection," "The Last of Us Remastered," "The Nathan Drake Collection" among them -- a reliable method of accustoming studio teams to the more powerful hardware as well as generating additional income from game fans through recognizable and well-liked brand names.

And if "Far Cry 3" is to become both remaster and expansion, perhaps we'll be seeing a new playable character and a new adventure taking place before, after, or even during the events of Ubisoft's 2012 hit.

