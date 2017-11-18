Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UN Panel Agrees to Move Ahead With Debate on 'Killer Robots'

Advocacy groups showed a harrowing video depicting the possible threats and aired other concerns on the sidelines of the first formal U.N. meeting of government experts on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems, known as "killer robots.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2017, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UN Panel Agrees to Move Ahead With Debate on 'Killer Robots'
UN Panel Agrees to Move Ahead With Debate on 'Killer Robots' (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
A UN panel is moving ahead with efforts to define and possibly set limits on weapons that can kill without human involvement, but not as quickly as some human rights groups and other opponents think is necessary to keep up with technological advances. Advocacy groups showed a harrowing video depicting the possible threats and aired other concerns on the sidelines of the first formal U.N. meeting of government experts on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems, known as "killer robots."

Watch: India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone


 

The weeklong meeting ends today. The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, an umbrella group of advocacy groups, says 22 countries support a ban on the weapons, and the list is growing. Indian ambassador Amandeep Gill, the meeting chairman, says participants agreed to a follow-up meeting next year. U.N. officials say fully autonomous killer robots don't exist yet, in theory.

Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Battleground Padmavati: Gaps Between Myth and History

Battleground Padmavati: Gaps Between Myth and History

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES