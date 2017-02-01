Union Budget 2017: Clear Focus on Digital India And Skilling, Says Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

This is what Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Ola has to say on the Union Budget:

"The budget from the Hon'ble Finance Minister is progressive and forward looking with a clear focus on Digital India and Skilling. These are welcome moves in the interest of India's unique and growing needs. Ola is already working closely with the Government on skilling India through various strategic partnerships. The Finance Minister’s announcement to skill 1 crore youth under PMKVY in three year's time, is a shot in the arm to large local businesses like ours, to come forward and help realize this goal. Further, the Finance Minster's commitment to building long-term digital infrastructure and the cashless ecosystem for the country will also help accelerate quality of services and innovation at large."