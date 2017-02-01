Union Budget 2017: Huawei Pleased With BharatNet And BHIM App Promotion

With the Union Budget 2017, the government of India is all set to give a huge boost to the broadband connectivity across the country with Rs 10,000 crore allocated to BharatNet.

"We at Huawei Telecommunications India are pleased to note that the current budget strongly supports the progressive vision of a Digital India set by Hon’ble Government. The allocation of Rs 10,000 crore towards BharatNet will give an overall boost to broadband connectivity in the country. The success of the BHIM app and announcements related to its promotion, Aadhar based swipe machines, and tax exemption to those who use Aadhar based POS machines, will all help accelerate acceptance of digital payments. Furthermore, initiatives like ‘Digital Village’ and ‘Digi-Gaun’ will significantly extend the benefits of digitisation to rural India and contribute to a Better Connected India" said Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei India

