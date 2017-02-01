»
1-min read

Union Budget 2017: M-SIPS and EDF Will Provide The Necessary Push to Mobile Manufacturing

News18.com

First published: February 1, 2017, 7:38 PM IST | Updated: 43 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Union Budget 2017: M-SIPS and EDF Will Provide The Necessary Push to Mobile Manufacturing
The Government’s increased allocation and incentives in schemes like M-SIPS and EDF will provide the necessary push to the mobile and internet manufacturing economy.

This is what Arvind R Vohra, Country CEO & MD, Gionee India feels about the Union Budget 2017:

“We are positive, that the Government’s increased allocation and incentives in schemes like M-SIPS and EDF will provide the necessary push to the mobile and internet manufacturing economy. Also, the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore in BharatNet provides the much-needed boost for the penetration of Digital India into the rural segment, and for strengthening the consumptions of smartphones”

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.